Brad Pitt stars in the action comedy Bullet Train, arriving on Amazon Prime Video on December 1 2026. The film features an ensemble cast and earned $239 million globally.

Bullet Train is scheduled to join the Amazon Prime Video streaming library on December 1, 2026. The 2022 action comedy film will become available to subscribers just in time for the holiday season. This move brings the high-octane thriller to a broader audience after its initial theatrical run and previous streaming windows.

Plot And Cast Details

Brad Pitt headlines the film as a freelance operative codenamed Ladybug. He navigates chaos aboard a Japanese high-speed train while attempting to retrieve a briefcase. His simple mission quickly becomes complicated by multiple assassins with conflicting agendas. David Leitch directed the project, which Sony Pictures originally released in theaters. The screenplay by Zak Olkewicz adapts the 2010 novel by Japanese author Kotaro Isaka.

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The ensemble cast includes Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Brian Tyree Henry. Sandra Bullock, Michael Shannon, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Bad Bunny also star in the movie. Several major Hollywood stars provide uncredited cameo appearances. Channing Tatum appears as a train passenger, while Ryan Reynolds plays the assassin Carver. Reynolds accepted the role as a thank-you to Pitt for his cameo in Deadpool 2.

Box Office And Reviews

Bullet Train earned $239.3 million worldwide against a production budget of $85.9 to $90 million. The film opened at number one at the domestic box office with a $30 million debut weekend. Its top international markets included the United Kingdom, France, Mexico, Australia, and Spain. Critics responded moderately, with 52% of 341 reviewers giving positive feedback. The average rating from critics stands at 5.6 out of 10.

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Audiences responded more favorably to the ensemble thriller. Viewers awarded the film a B+ CinemaScore grade. PostTrak data showed an 82% positive score from general audiences. This strong reception suggests the movie maintains a dedicated fan base. The combination of action and comedy elements resonated well with theatergoers during its initial release.

December Streaming Lineup

Bullet Train joins a packed December lineup on Prime Video. Other notable additions include The Man with the Bag and Beast Games Season 3. Mortal Kombat II also arrives on the platform throughout the month. This schedule provides subscribers with diverse entertainment options during the holiday period. The platform continues to expand its content library with major titles.

Streaming availability for major theatrical releases has become a key strategy for entertainment companies. Bullet Train offers a high-quality action experience for home viewing. The film features complex character dynamics and fast-paced sequences. Subscribers can expect a complete cinematic experience on their devices. The release date marks a significant addition to the year-end entertainment calendar.