Brad Pitt praises Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond. Pitt calls the casting a great decision. He also considers playing a 007 villain.

Brad Pitt has publicly endorsed Robert Pattinson's selection as the next actor to portray James Bond. The Oscar winner shared his approval during a recent interview with Extra TV. He described the Twilight star as the real deal for the iconic role. Pitt admitted he did not know about the casting news when first asked. He had been working on set that day and was unaware of the announcement.

Pitt Endorses Pattinson Casting

Pitt expressed immediate enthusiasm upon learning the details. He stated he loves the idea of Pattinson taking over the part. He praised the actor's previous choices and current work. Pitt called the decision a good call and a great idea. He emphasized his support for the new direction of the franchise.

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Pitt Open To Bond Villain Role

Pitt also discussed the possibility of playing a James Bond villain. He indicated he would be up for taking on the challenging role. He acknowledged the high standard set by previous antagonists. Pitt specifically mentioned Javier Bardem's performance as Raoul Silva in Skyfall. Bardem is a close friend of Pitt and delivered an impressive turn. Pitt admitted those are tall shoes to fill. He nonetheless said he would take on the part if asked.

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Pattinson Beats Contenders For Role

Robert Pattinson secured the role after a competitive casting process. Amazon MGM Studios confirmed the news after months of speculation. Several other actors were considered for the part. Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, and Nicholas Hoult were among the contenders. Pattinson ultimately won the role over these established talents. He is set to take over from former Bond Daniel Craig. Craig departed the franchise earlier this week.

Next Bond Film Production Details

The upcoming film will be the 26th entry in the series. Steven Knight is writing the screenplay for the new movie. Amazon MGM Studios made the official announcement on Monday morning. The studio did not reveal an official release date at this time. Fans are waiting for further updates on the production schedule. Pattinson's casting brings a new dynamic to the long-running series.