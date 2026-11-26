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Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Face Fresh Legal News After Report He Blames Her ‘Anger’ for ‘Ugly Divide’ with Children Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Face Fresh Legal News After Report He Blames Her ‘Anger’ for ‘Ugly Divide’ with Childrenhave finally settled their years-long legal fight over Château Miraval, the French winery they owned together when they were a couple.on Wednesday, November 25, which read: “We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further,” adding, “Any comments in media stories attributed to ‘sources’ are in fact not coming from either of us, or anyone close to us.

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” ‘Villain’ Brad Pitt Reportedly Blames Angelina Jolie’s ‘Anger’ Issues for ‘Ugly Divide’ with Children—She ‘Needs to Accept Responsibility’ Angelina Jolie Accuses Brad Pitt of ‘Harassment’ & Trying to ‘Cover Up His Abuse’ of Their Kids Amid Report She’s Experiencing Distance from Her Children, Maddox, 25, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 18. They got together in 2004 and separated in 2016 after Jolie alleged Pitt was abusive to her and the children.