Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Watch French Open Tennis Tournament

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon were spotted at the French Open tennis tournament on Saturday. They watched the women's final singles match between Polish player Maja Chwalinska and Russia's Mirra Andreeva. History was made at the French Open women's final as 19-year-old Mirra Andreeva won her first Grand Slam title, becoming the youngest women's French Open champion for 34 years. Maja Chwalinska failed at the last in her bid to become the second qualifier in history, after Emma Raducanu, to win a major. Brad's appearance at the tournament comes after he watched the Isle of Man TT racing earlier this week, as his new movie about the race kicked off filming.

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon were spotted at the French Open tennis tournament on Saturday. The actor, 62, and the jewellery designer, 33, watched the women's final singles match between Polish player Maja Chwalinska and Russia's Mirra Andreeva .

Brad, a huge fan of tennis, looked on the edge of his seat as the match started. He sported a goatee beard, huge sunglasses and fluffy hair, while Ines looked chic in a cream dress and green leather jacket. Brad's appearance at the tournament comes after he watched the Isle of Man TT racing earlier this week, as his new movie about the race kicked off filming.

The Hollywood star and his girlfriend, who have been dating since 2022, looked in the throes of love as they held onto one another during tense moments in the game. History was made at the French Open women's final as 19-year-old Mirra Andreeva won her first Grand Slam title, becoming the youngest women's French Open champion for 34 years.

Maja Chwalinska failed at the last in her bid to become the second qualifier in history, after Emma Raducanu, to win a major. The new world No 21 has earned £1.2 million here, more than double her previous earnings. Laura Dern, 59, and her daughter Jaya Harper, 21, were also seen at the French Open, with the actress cutting a stylish figure in a white dress and tan cardigan.

Brad's appearance at the tournament comes after he watched the Isle of Man TT racing earlier this week, as his new movie about the race kicked off filming. Pictured with Dean Harrison, Brad's eldest son Maddox, 24, has just become the latest of the six children he shared with Angelina Jolie to file legal documents asking to drop the surname Pitt.

Ines looked chic in a cream dress and green leather jacket Ines whispered to Brad at one point in the match The Hollywood star sported a goatee beard, huge sunglasses and fluffy hair Brad and Ines, who have been dating since 2022, looked in the throes of love as they held onto one another during tense moments in the game Brad, who is a huge fan of tennis, looked on the edge of his seat as the match started History will be made no matter who wins the French Open women's final Laura Dern, 59, was also seen at the French Open, with her daughter Jaya Harper, 21 The actress cut a stylish figure in a white dress and tan cardigan The mother-daughter duo watched the match unfold Rebel Wilson also arrived for the gripping game The actress later took to the stands to watch the match The 19-year-old Mirra Andreeva won her first Grand Slam title, becoming the youngest women's French Open champion for 34 years The new world No 21 has earned £1.2 million here, more than double her previous earnings Maja Chwalinska failed at the last in her bid to become the second qualifier in history, after Emma Raducanu, to win a major Brad's appearance at the tournament comes after he watched the Isle of Man TT racing earlier this week, as his new movie about the race kicked off filming.

Pictured with Dean Harrison Shiloh legally dropped her father's last name last year, while Zahara and Vivienne have also informally switched from Jolie-Pitt to merely Jolie. The Daily Mail confirmed Maddox submitted paperwork to have Pitt officially taken off his double-barreled surname for 'personal' reasons. Brad nevertheless appeared cheerful as he held hands in the French capital the following evening with his girlfriend. The actor and jewellery designer were seen attending the Red Hot Chili Peppers concert at the Alhambra.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Brad Pitt Ines De Ramon French Open Tennis Mirra Andreeva Maja Chwalinska Emma Raducanu Isle Of Man TT Red Hot Chili Peppers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow Reflect on 'Friends' Guest Stars, Including Ex-Husband Brad PittJennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow reunited to discuss their time on 'Friends', praising guest stars like Brad Pitt and revealing the cast's ongoing residual earnings.

Read more »

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Officially Drops Brad Pitt's Surname Amid Ongoing Family EstrangementOn Angelina Jolie's 51st birthday, her son Maddox legally removed Brad Pitt's surname, joining siblings who have also distanced themselves from the Pitt name. The family's ongoing estrangement is highlighted by recent outings and name changes.

Read more »

How to watch Andreeva vs. Chwalińska in 2026 French Open women’s final for freeA first-time Grand Slam champ will be crowned today, no matter the result.

Read more »

Martina Navratilova says wide-open French Open is good for tennis: ‘You need suspense’Martina Navratilova says the chaos at the 2025 French Open is amazing, with new champions set to be crowned after top stars exited Roland-Garros.

Read more »