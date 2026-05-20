Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon PDA at Mercedes-AMG event in LA

Ex-couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara Marley Jolie, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, and nephew Maddox Reed all graduated college. Brad Pitt attended an event with his girlfriend Rabbit Ainsworth. The Oscars-winner attended a Mercedes-AMG event with a red dress and long hair. He was seen with his hands on Ainsworth.

Brad Pitt packed on the PDA with his much-younger girlfriend Ines de Ramon as they joined stars at an event in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

The couple, who have been dating since late 2022, attended the Mercedes-AMG world premiere at Sixth Street Bridge. Pitt, 62, held hands with Ramon, 33, as they paraded around the futuristic venue and down the red carpet photo op. They stayed close together, often with their arms wrapped around each other as they mingled with other VIP attendees. The Oscar-winner, sporting a mustache and longer hair, looked handsome in a tan suit and white dress shirt.

He accessorized with 70s-inspired gold-framed sunglasses and he completed the outfit with black leather shoes. Brad Pitt packed on the PDA with his much-younger girlfriend Ines de Ramon as they joined stars at an event in Los Angeles on Tuesday night





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Celebrities Ex-Couple Brad Pitt Mercedes-AMG Zahara Marley Jolie Shiloh Nouvel Jolie Maddox Reed

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