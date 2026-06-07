Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Enjoy Romantic Paris Outing Amid Family Legal Disputes

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon were spotted on a romantic dinner date in Paris after watching the French Open, showing a cheerful front despite ongoing legal filings by his children to drop his surname.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were seen enjoying a romantic evening in Paris on Saturday, appearing happier than ever. After spending the day at the French Open , the 62-year-old actor and his 33-year-old jewelry designer girlfriend headed to Le Voltaire restaurant for an intimate dinner.

Pitt turned heads in a bold rose pink trench coat with a matching shirt, while de Ramon wore a chic brown leather trench coat. The couple was in high spirits, stopping to greet fans and wave before returning to their hotel. Earlier that day, they attended day 14 of the Roland-Garros tournament at Court Philippe-Chatrier, watching the match between Poland's Maja Chwalinska and Russia's Mirra Andreeva.

This appearance follows a busy week for Pitt, who had just been spotted at the Isle of Man TT race, where his new film about the event began shooting. He arrived on the island via private jet and joined the 50,000 spectators along the 37.7-mile Mountain Course, which sees motorcycles reach speeds up to 219 km/h. Michael Dunlop extended his record at the race to 34 wins.

Pitt's Public Appearances Contrast with Ongoing Family Legal Matters The actor's cheerful public outings come amidst continuing family drama. Last month, his eldest son Maddox, 24, became the latest of his six children with Angelina Jolie to seek removal of the Pitt surname. Maddox filed legal documents to drop "Pitt" from his double-barreled last name for "personal" reasons, as confirmed by The Daily Mail.

This follows Shiloh, 20, who legally changed her name last year, and Zahara, 21, and Vivienne, 17, who have informally switched to using only Jolie. The twins Knox and Vivienne, also 17, and adopted sons Pax, 22, and Maddox, along with biological daughter Shiloh, were all part of the "Brangelina" family. The family disputes have been ongoing amid Pitt and Jolie's prolonged divorce and custody battle.

Pitt and de Ramon's Relationship Continues to Evolve Pitt and de Ramon, first linked in late 2022, have been steadily seen together at various events. Besides the French Open and the TT races, they were recently glimpsed at a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert at the Alhambra. Their public outings suggest a strong and evolving relationship, even as Pitt navigates complex personal and legal family matters.

The couple's fashion choices and relaxed demeanor during their Paris evenings reflect a sense of normalcy and happiness despite the backdrop of ongoing litigation with his ex-wife and children





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