Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Enjoy Romantic Paris Night Amid Family Drama

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were seen enjoying a romantic dinner in Paris after attending the French Open. The couple's outing comes as Pitt's son Maddox files to drop his surname, adding to family tensions.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon looked happier than ever as they enjoyed a romantic Paris night on Saturday. After a day spent watching the tennis at the French Open , the actor, 62, and the jewellery designer, 33, headed to Le Voltaire restaurant in the capital for an intimate dinner date.

Brad stole the show in his bold look of a rose pink trench coat and matching shirt, whilst Ines donned her own trench, in a chic brown leather. The couple were in great spirits as they stopped to greet fans, happily waving before heading back to their hotel.

Earlier in the day the couple were amongst the crowd on Court Philippe-Chatrier on day 14 at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris to watch Polish player Maja Chwalinska take on Russia's Mirra Andreeva. It's been a busy week for Brad, who a few days ago was spotted watching the Isle of Man TT racing, as his new movie about the race kicked off filming.

The Hollywood actor landed on the island by private jet and quickly joined motorcycle enthusiasts to watch the world's most dangerous race, which saw Michael Dunlop extend his record number of wins at the road race to 34. Brad was filmed in an Instagram video lying on a wall joining the 50,000 spectators overlooking the track, which takes place on closed public roads over the 37.7 mile (60km) Mountain Course with speeds up to 219km/h.

The adrenaline-filled event is a stark contrast to the elegant tennis matches in Paris, showcasing Brad's diverse interests. Last month, Brad surfaced with Ines in Paris, on the heels of a stinging new knife-twist in his family drama. His eldest son Maddox, 24, has just become the latest of the six children he shares with Angelina Jolie to file legal documents asking to drop the surname Pitt.

'Brangelina' biologically conceived Shiloh, 20, and their twins Knox and Vivienne, 17, and also adopted Maddox, Pax, 22, and Zahara, 21. Shiloh legally dropped her father's last name last year, while Zahara and Vivienne have also informally switched from Jolie-Pitt to merely Jolie. The Daily Mail confirmed Maddox submitted paperwork to have Pitt officially taken off his double-barreled surname for 'personal' reasons. The family saga continues to unfold, but Brad appears unfazed, focusing on his relationship and work.

Despite the personal turmoil, Brad and Ines seemed carefree during their Parisian getaway. The couple were seen hand-in-hand, enjoying the city of lights and each other's company. Their chemistry was evident as they dined at Le Voltaire, a renowned restaurant known for its classic French cuisine. After the dinner, they strolled back to their hotel, with Brad playfully interacting with fans.

The actor's rose pink trench coat drew attention, a fashion statement that highlighted his confidence and style. Ines complemented him with her brown leather trench, creating a coordinated yet distinct look. The pair have been dating since late 2022, and their relationship appears to be going strong. Brad's week has been a whirlwind of activities, from the high-speed motorcycle races on the Isle of Man to the refined atmosphere of the French Open.

His new film about the Isle of Man TT race began production, adding another project to his busy schedule. The film is expected to capture the intensity and danger of the race, which claims lives every year. Brad's involvement shows his passion for the sport and his commitment to bringing authentic stories to the screen.

Meanwhile, his personal life remains a subject of public interest, but he continues to prioritize his happiness with Ines. The couple's Paris outing was a testament to their bond, offering a glimpse of joy amidst the complexities of Hollywood life





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