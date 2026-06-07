Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Enjoy Romantic Paris Night Amid Family Matters and New Film Projects

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon were seen on a romantic dinner date in Paris after watching the French Open. The outing follows Pitt's recent trip to the Isle of Man TT race, where his new movie began filming, and coincides with ongoing family legal matters involving his children with Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were spotted enjoying a romantic evening in Paris on Saturday, appearing happier than ever. The 62-year-old actor and his 33-year-old jewelry designer girlfriend began their night by attending day 14 of the French Open at Roland-Garros.

They watched the tennis match between Poland's Maja Chwalinska and Russia's Mirra Andreeva from the stands, joining the enthusiastic crowd at Court Philippe-Chatrier. Following the match, the couple dined together at the renowned Le Voltaire restaurant for an intimate dinner date. They were in high spirits throughout the evening, stopping to greet fans and wave before returning to their hotel. Brad Pitt made a bold fashion statement, wearing a striking rose pink trench coat paired with a matching shirt.

Ines de Ramon showcased her own sophisticated style in a chic brown leather trench coat. The two were seen holding hands as they navigated the city, displaying a comfortable and joyful rapport. This Paris outing comes amidst a busy period for Pitt. Just a few days earlier, he traveled to the Isle of Man to witness the famous and dangerous TT motorcycle race.

His visit coincided with the start of filming for his new movie about the race. The 62-year-old actor arrived via private jet and immersed himself among the 50,000 spectators. He was filmed by an Instagram user lying on a wall overlooking the track, which consists of closed public roads forming a 37.7-mile Mountain Course where speeds can reach 219 km/h. The race saw Michael Dunlop extend his record number of wins to 34.

Pitt's presence underscored his enthusiasm for the motorsport event that serves as the subject of his upcoming film. The actor's cheerful demeanor in Paris contrasts with recent family turmoil. Last month, his eldest son, Maddox, 24, became the latest of his six children with Angelina Jolie to take legal steps to distance himself from the Pitt surname.

The other children-biologically conceived Shiloh, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17-and adopted Pax, 22, and Zahara, 21-have also moved away from the Pitt name. Shiloh formally dropped the surname last year, while Zahara and Vivienne have informally switched to using only Jolie. The Daily Mail confirmed that Maddox submitted paperwork to officially remove Pitt from his double-barreled surname, citing personal reasons. These developments have contributed to a prolonged and public family rift.

Despite this, Pitt continues to be seen regularly with Ines de Ramon, whom he was first linked to in late 2022. The couple was also glimpsed at a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert at the Alhambra earlier this year. Their consistent public appearances suggest a stable relationship amid personal challenges. Pitt's recent activities highlight a blend of personal life, professional projects, and family complexities.

His attendance at both a prestigious tennis tournament and a perilous motorcycle race demonstrates varied interests. The fashion choices he made during the Paris night out, especially the vibrant pink trench coat, drew attention and reflected his willingness to engage with public perception.

Meanwhile, the ongoing legal name changes by his children with Jolie represent a continuous source of private strain that occasionally surfaces in media reports. His relationship with de Ramon appears to offer a steady companionship as he navigates these differing spheres. The combination of a glamorous public appearance with underlying family issues provides a multifaceted picture of the actor's current life





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