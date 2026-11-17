Brad Pitt and partner Ines de Ramon attended the November 16, 2026, premiere of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth in Los Angeles.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon made a joint public appearance at the world premiere of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth in Los Angeles on Monday, November 16, 2026. The event, held in Hollywood, California, brought together the former husband and wife as they stood side by side for photographers and media outlets covering the high-profile cinematic release.

Premiere Event and Film Details

The dark comedy drama, written by two-time Academy Awards winner Quentin Tarantino, serves as a spin-off sequel to the director's previous work, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The narrative is set in 1977 and explores the backstory of the character Cliff Booth, portraying him as he begins a new career as a Hollywood fixer. Brad Pitt returns to center stage to play the titular role, reprising the character he originally starred in during Tarantino's last film.

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Supportive Relationship Dynamics

Reports from PEOPLE indicate that Ines de Ramon was present to support Brad Pitt as he navigated personal grief. The source stated that she wants to be there for him, and Brad is very much letting her be that person. This public appearance underscores the current stability of their relationship as they face personal challenges together in the spotlight.

Ines de Ramon Career Background

The 32-year-old Ines de Ramon brings her own professional credentials to the red carpet. She has been working as the Vice President for a Los Angeles luxury jewelry brand called Anita Ko Jewelry. She graduated from the University of Geneva and started working in the jewelry industry before rising to her current executive role. Her presence at the event highlights her professional standing in the luxury goods sector.

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Pitt Marriage History and Context

Brad Pitt's previous marriages have been well-documented public knowledge. He was previously married to Jennifer Aniston in 2000 before filing for divorce in 2005. He then tied the knot with Angelina Jolie in 2014 before the pair separated just two years later. The current appearance with Ines de Ramon marks a new chapter in his personal life, distinct from his previous high-profile unions.

Upcoming Screenings and Distribution

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is distributed by Netflix, as indicated by the copyright information provided by the Everett Collection. The film's release on the streaming platform allows audiences to view the new installment of the franchise from the comfort of their homes. The premiere event served as the initial celebration of this new cinematic endeavor, drawing significant attention from fans and critics alike.