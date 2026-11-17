Fight Club co-stars Brad Pitt and Edward Norton reunited at the Hollywood premiere of Netflix's The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, marking a rare public appearance together since 1999.

Brad Pitt and Edward Norton reunited on Monday to celebrate the premiere of the Netflix feature The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, appearing together twenty-seven years after their iconic collaboration in the 1999 thriller Fight Club. The two actors, who portray the titular stuntman and the narrator of that original film respectively, shared a warm and friendly moment on the red carpet at Hollywood's Chateau Marmont.

Pitt and Norton Reunite for Cliff Booth Event

The reunion marked a significant public appearance for the former co-stars, who have rarely been seen together since the extensive promotional tour for Fight Club concluded in the late nineties. Pitt, currently sixty-two years of age, and Norton, aged fifty-seven, displayed a close camaraderie that delighted fans of the cult classic. The pair posed for photographs with Pitt resting a friendly hand on Norton's chest while Norton draped his arm around Pitt's shoulder.

Also read Brad Pitt Explains Why Leonardo DiCaprio’s Cameo in ‘Cliff Booth’ Movie Fell Apart

Both actors were dressed sharply for the occasion, with Pitt wearing a navy blazer and trousers paired with a dark blue T-shirt, while Norton opted for an orange outfit. They appeared in high spirits, resting their heads close together as they greeted the media and other attendees at the glitzy Hollywood event.

Cliff Booth Premiere and Cast Gatherings

The event served as a showcase for The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, a project due to hit cinemas on November 25. Pitt is reprising his role as Cliff, a stuntman first introduced in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, where he worked alongside Leonardo DiCaprio's character Rick Dalton. Director Quentin Tarantino wrote this new project, which focuses specifically on the Cliff Booth character.

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During the screening, Pitt mingled with his fellow cast members on the carpet, including Timothy Olyphant, Scott Caan, and Elizabeth Debicki. He also posed for photos with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who plays the character Rodrick Hot Rod Harrison, as well as director David Fincher, Carla Gugino, and Peter Weller. The gathering highlighted the interconnected nature of these Hollywood projects and the strong bonds among the creative team.

Pitt Clarifies New Film Is Not a Sequel

Pitt addressed the nature of the upcoming release when speaking to Deadline, clarifying that the new Tarantino-written project is not technically a sequel to Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. Instead, he described the film as an episode in the life of the character, suggesting a format that explores Cliff's story without directly continuing the narrative threads of the previous film.

This clarification helps manage audience expectations for the November 25 release. The film builds upon the established lore of the character while allowing for a standalone story. The distinction emphasizes the episodic nature of the production while maintaining the continuity that fans have come to expect from the broader universe created by Tarantino.

Fight Club History and Recent Public Appearances

This appearance marks the second time Pitt and Norton have been seen together in recent months, following a reunion at a United States versus Turkey soccer match in Los Angeles earlier this June. At that time, the duo was spotted catching up in a hospitality box during the game, which ended in a three-to-two defeat for the American side.

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Fans of the original 1999 film, directed by David Fincher, often reference the movie's famous twist ending when seeing the two together. The plot reveals that the anarchist Tyler Durden, played by Pitt, and the insomniac narrator, played by Norton, are actually the same person. This central reveal remains one of the most discussed plot twists in modern cinema history.

Cultural Impact and Future Expectations

The enduring popularity of Fight Club continues to influence public perception of both actors decades after its release. The 1999 thriller, adapted from Chuck Palahniuk's novel, cemented the careers of both Pitt and Norton. The film follows a group that forms Fight Club and later Project Mayhem, led by the charismatic Tyler.

The new film offers a chance to see Pitt again in a leading role that has resonated with audiences. With the release set for late November, anticipation is building for how the character will evolve. The presence of the original Fight Club stars at the event underscores the lasting legacy of their earlier collaboration and the interconnected world of modern Hollywood blockbusters.