Brad Pitt and David Fincher reunite for a new animated feature, marking the director's debut in the medium with a hybrid technique. Discover details on the project.

David Fincher and Brad Pitt are bringing their legendary creative partnership into uncharted territory with a new animated film. This project marks the first time the duo will work together since their reunion 18 years ago on The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. While both men have previous experience with animation, this upcoming feature represents a significant milestone as Fincher's directorial debut in the animated medium.

New Partnership in Animation

After collaborating on four movies, the two filmmakers are looking to expand their collaborative range through this new venture. The discussion of this project comes after years of dialogue between the two about various potential collaborations. Among the ideas they explored was a thriller that Fincher believed could be the scariest movie ever made, a concept that even the star expressed some reservations about pursuing at the time.

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Hybrid Technical Approach

Fincher plans to employ a technically ambitious hybrid approach to animation for this project. He intends to use Pitt's physical performance as a direct reference for the animators without resorting to the traditional technique of rotoscoping. This method aims to blend the precision of digital animation with the nuanced movements of live-action performance, creating a unique visual style that distinguishes it from fully computer-generated productions.

Source Material and Story

The narrative for this animated feature is based on a short story by Neal Asher. The plot follows the crew of a ship that finds itself at the mercy of a giant, man-eating crustacean. Fincher has not yet revealed any specific details regarding the final plot or the extent to which the short story will be adapted, leaving the audience to speculate on how the horror elements of the original text will be translated to the screen.

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Historical Context and Technology

Fincher's return to Pitt for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button involved groundbreaking technology to digitally age the actor, a process that earned the movie an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. Pitt has a history with animated roles, having voiced the title character in DreamWorks Animation's 2003 film. This new project offers Fincher an opportunity to explore genres he has not touched in decades, potentially including the thriller genre he initially discussed with Pitt.

Industry Reception and Future Outlook

Audience and industry reception to Fincher experimenting with animation may be influenced by recent controversies surrounding his use of AI in cleanup dialogue and altering actor movements. Fincher has not yet addressed allegations regarding the use of generative AI in his recent work. It remains to be seen how receptive the market will be to this new hybrid animated project, especially as Fincher continues to push technical boundaries in filmmaking.