Brad Pitt and Apple Studios Announce New Feature Film Connector in 1970s New York

Brad Pitt reunites with Apple Studios for a new feature film titled Connector, directed by Darius Marder and set in 1970s New York, following the success of F1.

Brad Pitt and Apple Studios have officially confirmed their third collaboration on a new feature film titled Connector, expanding their successful partnership beyond the global hit F1. The Oscar-winning actor will star in the project while also serving as a producer through his Plan B Productions banner alongside Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner. This announcement marks another significant chapter in the ongoing relationship between the studio and the star, who previously appeared in the record-breaking F1 film.

Connector Details and Creative Team

The upcoming drama is set in 1970s New York and centers on a working-class legend and sky-walking ironworker who stands up to forces far more powerful than himself. Darius Marder, known for earning an Academy Award nomination for his work on Sound of Metal, is set to direct the project. He will co-write the screenplay with his sister, Nina Marder, bringing a distinctive voice to the historical setting.

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Brad Pitt will take on the lead role, marking his latest major theatrical commitment with Apple Original Films. The project is currently in development, with the production team aiming to translate the compelling story of an individual fighting against overwhelming odds into a cinematic experience. The collaboration highlights the continued creative synergy between the actor and the streaming giant.

Success of F1 and Previous Collaborations

Connector serves as the follow-up to the massive success of F1, a 2025 sports drama film directed by Joseph Kosinski. That film became the highest-grossing auto racing movie of all time and received four Academy Award nominations, ultimately winning for Best Sound. The critical and commercial triumph of F1 paved the way for this new venture, demonstrating the viability of high-concept drama films produced through this specific partnership.

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The return of Brad Pitt to Apple Studios reinforces the platform's strategy to secure A-list talent for original storytelling initiatives. By leveraging the proven appeal of Pitt and his production company, Apple Original Films aims to replicate the cultural impact achieved by the racing drama. This strategic move underscores the competitive landscape of streaming services seeking to produce award-worthy theatrical content.

Brad Pitt's Upcoming Projects and Market Impact

Beyond Connector, Brad Pitt has a robust slate of upcoming projects that will keep him active in the industry. He is set to appear in The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, a spin-off sequel to Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which arrives in IMAX on November 25 for a limited run before streaming on Netflix on December 23. Additionally, he will star in A24's psychological thriller The Riders, directed by Edward Berger.

Pitt continues to expand his role behind the camera as well, producing upcoming films such as Isle of Man and The Chaperones. Apple Original Films is also set to release a new feature led by Mark Wahlberg, which will be produced by Plan B. The studio recently announced The Waffle House Index, further solidifying its commitment to producing content through Pitt's production company. This extensive pipeline of projects suggests a long-term strategic alignment between the actor and the tech giant.