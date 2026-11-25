Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have settled their legal battle over the Miraval winery shares out of court. The divorce of the Hollywood stars concludes a contentious dispute involving French vineyard assets and custody allegations.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have resolved their lengthy legal conflict regarding the Miraval winery out of court, according to a joint statement released on Wednesday, November 25. Representatives for both the 62-year-old actor and the 51-year-old actress declared that the settlement was reached in the best interests of their family.

Miraval Winery Joint Ownership History

The couple first acquired a controlling interest in the 1,200-acre Chateau Miraval estate located in the South of France back in 2008. Their partnership extended beyond personal life into a robust business venture, as they launched their own brand of rosé wine in March 2013. This commercial launch occurred well before they publicly exchanged vows at the chateau in August 2014, cementing their shared investment in the luxury French property.

Also read Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie settle 4-year French winery lawsuit that sparked plane abuse claims

Pitts Allegations of Illegal Share Sale

Legal tensions erupted in February 2022 when Brad Pitt filed a lawsuit alleging that Angelina Jolie illegally sold her shares of the French company. The defendant, Tenute del Mondo, operates as the wine division of the Stoli group, which is owned by the Russian businessman Vladimir Yevtushenkov. Pitt claimed that both parties had previously agreed not to sell their respective Miraval shares without obtaining the other party's explicit permission.

In his initial court filing, Pitt argued that his ex-wife made the significant business decision without his knowledge or consent. The actor asserted that Jolie intended to inflict harm by allowing Shefler and his affiliates to attempt to control the business operations. He further alleged that this move was designed to undermine his investment in the Miraval brand he helped build.

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Counterclaims and Family Custody Context

Angelina Jolie responded to the lawsuit with a countersuit, accusing Brad Pitt of waging a vindictive war against her. Her legal team denied that she required his approval to sell her stake, arguing instead that Pitt refused to buy her out of the winery business. They stated this refusal occurred after Jolie declined to sign a non-disclosure agreement that allegedly sought to force her silence regarding abuse claims and cover-ups.

These allegations stemmed from a broader, highly publicized divorce that included serious accusations of misconduct. Authorities previously investigated an incident on a private jet flight in 2016 where Pitt was accused of being verbally and physically abusive toward his family. However, no criminal charges were filed against Pitt, and Jolie declined to press charges at that time.

Settlement Impact and Family Dynamics

The recent settlement brings a formal end to the contentious case that kept the couple's private lives in the public spotlight for years. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share six children: Maddox, aged 25; Pax, aged 22; Zahara, aged 21; Shiloh, aged 20; and twins Vivienne and Knox, aged 18. Since their divorce was finalized, reports indicate that several of the children have distanced themselves from their father.

Despite the resolution between the former spouses, litigation between Brad Pitt and Stoli is expected to continue independently. The couple's representatives emphasized that they will not be commenting further on the matter. They clarified that any comments appearing in media stories attributed to sources are not coming from either of them or anyone close to them, aiming to close this chapter definitively.