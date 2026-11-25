Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have dismissed all claims regarding the sale of their French winery, ending a years-long dispute without public trial terms.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have formally concluded their protracted legal dispute concerning the sale of their French winery, Château Miraval. The former couple moved to dismiss all pending claims against each other on Wednesday, thereby avoiding a highly publicized trial originally scheduled for early next year in Los Angeles.

Dismissal of Claims Ends Public Trial

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the mutual dismissal of claims means neither party will face the scrutiny of a courtroom proceeding in the coming months. While the specific financial terms of this private settlement remain undisclosed, the resolution marks a definitive end to the litigation that has dominated media coverage for years.

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Instead of revealing monetary figures or legal concessions, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie issued an unusual joint statement emphasizing their desire to prioritize their family unit. This move signals a strategic shift from adversarial legal battles to a unified public front regarding their personal affairs.

Joint Statement Emphasizes Family Interests

The representatives for both actors released a clear declaration stating that the settlement was reached in the best interests of the family. The statement explicitly instructed the media to cease attributing comments to them or their inner circle, asserting that any such reports are inaccurate.

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Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie reps declared, 'We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further.' They added that any comments appearing in media stories attributed to sources are not coming from either of them or anyone close to them.

This joint communication serves as a barrier against further speculation, aiming to shut down the narrative flow that has characterized their public interaction since their separation. It reinforces the boundary they are attempting to establish between their private family life and public celebrity status.

History of the Château Miraval Dispute

The origins of this legal conflict trace back to the commercialization of the 1,200-acre estate located in Correns in the south of France. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie purchased the property for an estimated $28.4 million in 2008, establishing a significant shared asset that later became the subject of intense legal scrutiny.

The couple married at the estate six years after the purchase, further intertwining their personal union with the business entity. The battle over the sale of the winery began years ago and became intertwined with broader personal allegations, including claims from Angelina Jolie that Brad Pitt had abused both her and their children.

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Family Dynamics and Future Implications

The resolution of the winery dispute occurs against a backdrop of significant estrangement within the immediate family. Brad Pitt, aged 62, and Angelina Jolie, aged 51, are parents to Maddox, aged 25, Pax, aged 22, Zahara, aged 21, Shiloh, aged 20, and 18-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Reports indicate that Brad Pitt is currently estranged from all six of his children. Four of these children have officially moved to drop his last name, highlighting the depth of the familial rift that predates the legal battle over the French property.

By settling the Château Miraval dispute, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie remove a major legal headache that could have further complicated their already strained family dynamics. The decision allows both parties to disengage from the financial and emotional toll of the litigation, potentially paving the way for a more structured, albeit distant, co-parenting relationship.

The avoidance of a trial in Los Angeles early next year prevents the potential disclosure of private evidence and testimonies that could have exacerbated existing tensions. This settlement, while silent on financial details, provides a clear endpoint to one of the most high-profile celebrity legal battles of the past decade.