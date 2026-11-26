Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have ended their legal battle over the $164 million Château Miraval winery, dismissing all claims to protect their family from further public scrutiny.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have officially ended their protracted legal dispute concerning the ownership and sale of their joint French wine estate, Château Miraval. The former couple filed motions to dismiss all claims against each other on Wednesday, a move confirmed by their representatives to the Daily Mail. This settlement effectively prevents a highly publicized trial from taking place in Los Angeles during early next year, sparing the two actors from further courtroom scrutiny.

Details of the Legal Resolution and Statement

While the specific financial terms of the settlement remain undisclosed, Pitt and Jolie released an unusual joint statement emphasizing the importance of family privacy. Their representatives declared that the out-of-court agreement was made in the best interests of their family and that they would not be commenting further on the matter. The statement also explicitly warned the media, noting that any recent stories attributing comments to 'sources' were not coming from either Pitt, Jolie, or anyone close to them.

Also read Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt settle winery fight lawsuit that surfaced abuse allegations

This resolution concludes a bitter years-long battle that had escalated into serious mutual allegations. The dispute originally centered on the sale of the winery but soon expanded to include personal accusations regarding abuse. By dropping the claims, both parties avoid the risk of revealing private family details and child custody issues in open court, allowing them to close this chapter of their legal history definitively.

History of the Estate and Financial Dispute

Pitt and Jolie originally purchased the 1,200-acre estate located in Correns in the south of France for an estimated $28.4 million in 2008. They held their wedding ceremony at the property six years after the initial acquisition, marking a significant period in their shared history. As of 2021, the vineyard and its surrounding land were valued at a reported $164 million, making it a highly lucrative asset subject to intense legal negotiation.

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The breakdown of their relationship in 2016 triggered the initial conflict over the winery. Reports indicate that Jolie planned to sell her stake to Pitt, but negotiations collapsed when Pitt allegedly insisted she sign a non-disclosure agreement. This contract would have prevented Jolie from publicizing abuse claims, a condition she reportedly refused to accept. The disagreement over these terms froze the asset and set the stage for future litigation.

Escalation and Serious Allegations

The legal war intensified significantly in 2021 when Jolie sold her share of Château Miraval to billionaire businessman Yuri Shefler in a $64 million deal. Pitt responded by suing his ex-wife, arguing that she violated a prior agreement where neither party could sell their stake without the other's permission. In response, Jolie filed a countersuit containing severe allegations of domestic abuse during a flight in 2016.

Legal documents filed in 2022 alleged that Pitt was physically and emotionally abusive to Jolie and their children, who were between the ages of 8 and 15 at the time. The complaint stated that Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head, shook her, and pushed her into a bathroom wall. It further claimed he choked and struck one of their children, prompting the children to intervene and protect their mother from the alleged attacker.

Family Context and Future Outlook

The parents of six children-Maddox, 25, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and 18-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne-are now focusing on moving forward without public legal battles. Pitt, 62, and Jolie, 51, have been estranged for years, with reports suggesting Pitt is estranged from all six of his children. Four of the children have officially changed their last names to distance themselves from their father.

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The dismissal of these claims marks a significant step for both celebrities as they navigate their lives post-divorce. By settling the Château Miraval dispute, they eliminate the immediate threat of a trial that could have dragged family matters into the public eye. The resolution allows both Pitt and Jolie to step away from the legal arena and potentially focus on their individual careers and family relationships without the burden of ongoing litigation.