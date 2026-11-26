Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie settle their Château Miraval winery lawsuit, averting a jury trial that could have spotlighted Jolie's abuse allegations.

in 2022, he accused his ex-wife of unlawfully going behind his back to sell her stake in Château Miraval, the former couple’s prized winery in the south of France.

Jolie responded with a countersuit in October 2022, saying she had done “everything within her control” to make their business partnership work, only to have Pitt seize creative control and overrule her on extravagant projects, allegedly including a fifth swimming pool costing one million euros.during an outburst on a private plane in 2016 that led to the collapse of their marriage. Jolie said she initially considered selling her stake in Miraval to Pitt, realizing it would eventually go to their children, but the deal fell apart when Pitt allegedly demanded a non-disparagement clause she blasted as an “unconscionable gag order.

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” On Wednesday, the former Hollywood power couple announced they reached a private settlement in their nearly five-year legal war, heading off a public and potentially bruising trial set for next August.