Brad Pitt Allegedly Got Scolding from Quentin Tarantino for Cutting Camera on "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" Set

The news discusses a reported incident between Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino on the set of the 2019 film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" where Pitt allegedly cut the camera and received criticism from the director. Dern recalled that Pitt got a scolding and was advised not to cut the camera again.

Brad Pitt allegedly got a major scolding from director Quentin Tarantino for cutting the camera on the set of the 2019 film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

". Bruce Dern said that when he improvised a line during filming, Pitt cut the camera and angered Tarantino. Tarantino allegedly told Pitt that he would never cut the camera again or face consequences in the business. For the scene that made the final edit, Dern improvised a different line which the"Great Gatsby" actor used improv because Pitt and co-star Leo DiCaprio promised him that he'd be in the movie.

In the film, Pitt plays the stuntman for Hollywood actor Rick Dalton. Pitt won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2020 for his role in the film. Tarantino, aplaud in his acceptance speech, praised Pitt for being "original" and "one of a kind.





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Brad Pitt Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Quentin Tarantino Cutting Camera Improvise Oscar Award

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