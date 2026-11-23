Brad Pitt missed the London premiere of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth on Monday due to flu. Other cast members will attend the BFI IMAX event in his place.

Actor Brad Pitt missed the London premiere of the sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Monday due to a sudden illness. Organizers confirmed that Pitt, who was scheduled to appear at the event, was no longer able to attend because he had contracted the flu and had been advised against traveling by medical professionals.

Pitt Misses London Screening at BFI IMAX

The star was originally set to attend a special screening of the film at the BFI IMAX in London alongside director David Fincher and co-star Elizabeth Debicki. The decision to withdraw from the event came just hours before the scheduled start of the premiere. This absence marks a significant change from the film's recent promotional tour, where Pitt has been a central figure in media appearances.

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Cast Members Will Attend Premiere Event

Despite Pitt's absence, the screening will proceed with other key members of the production in attendance. David Fincher and Elizabeth Debicki are still expected to be present at the BFI IMAX to introduce the film to London audiences. Additionally, co-stars Scott Caan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Peter Weller are reportedly scheduled to appear on the red carpet for the event.

Pitt Recent Promotional Tour Appearances

Pitt has been actively promoting the sequel to Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood throughout his recent schedule. Last week, the actor participated in the Los Angeles premiere of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. He was joined by his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, at that event, maintaining a visible public presence just prior to his sudden illness.

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Pitt Relationship With Ines de Ramon

Reports from June indicated that Pitt and Ines de Ramon were enjoying a stable relationship without immediate plans for marriage. An insider told Page Six that the couple is not ready for marriage, noting that Ines is incredibly close with Pitt's family and has been welcomed with open arms. The pair were pictured together at the 2026 French Open, highlighting their continued public appearances together during the film's press cycle.

Next Steps For The London Premiere

The London premiere will now proceed with the remaining cast and director. The event at BFI IMAX serves as a key stop for the film's international release strategy. Fans in the United Kingdom will still have the opportunity to see the sequel on the large screen, even without the physical presence of its lead actor. The production team has not announced any further changes to the schedule for subsequent screenings.