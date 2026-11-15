Brad Keller Injury Timeline Puts Availability in Doubt for Phillies

One of the focuses of the Philadelphia Phillies this offseason is their bullpen. For years, their relief staff has fallen short when it matters most. Bullpen st

May 14, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Brad Keller pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Fenway Park.

Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect For years, their relief staff has fallen short when it matters most. Bullpen struggles contributed to the team being eliminated by the Atlanta Braves in the National League Wild Card Round, and it was unfortunately not the first time the relievers have fallen short in the playoffs. Part of the reason the bullpen needs reinforcements again this offseason is because of the loss of Brad Keller.

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The team’s highest-paid relief pitcher, who signed a two-year, $22 million deal as a free agent last offseason, was coming off a breakout campaign with the Chicago Cubs.on July 29. He received a timeline of 13-16 months of recovery, and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski recently spoke about his potential availability down the line.

Jun 2, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Brad Keller throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect.

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“But there’s a long time between now and then, so you really don’t know how that will happen. But that’s what the projection is. He’s feeling fine, but it’s early in the process. ” There is a lot of time between now and when Keller could be available, as long as everything goes smoothly with his rehab and recovery.

Getting him back into the mix after the trade deadline would basically be like acquiring an impact arm if he is healthy enough to take the mound. It will be something the team will keep a close eye on during the season, and could certainly impact how they approach the deadline next summer. Getting Keller back in any capacity would be great for the team, but it isn’t something they can or should count on.

In 32 appearances with the Phillies in 2026 before the injury, he had a 4.02 ERA across 31.1 innings with 32 strikeouts. Keller gave up three runs in an appearance on June 13 before landing on the injured list. He returned to pitch a scoreless inning 24 days later on July 8, but that was the last appearance he made before having to undergo surgery a few weeks later.

Keller wasn’t as dominant with Philadelphia as he was with the Cubs in 2026, when he had a 2.07 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 69.2 innings, but he was certainly missed at the back end of the bullpen. He was someone brought in to be a high-leverage, late-game relief pitcher, so not having him available was a sizable loss forKenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism.

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During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker.

In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.