Brad Bird directs Ray Gunn, a new animated sci-fi noir for Netflix featuring Sam Rockwell and Scarlett Johansson, set in a retro-futuristic alien world.

Brad Bird has officially unveiled Ray Gunn, a new animated sci-fi noir feature film that will be released on Netflix. The project marks a significant culmination of the director's long-term creative vision, blending the atmospheric noir genre with a vibrant, retro-futuristic aesthetic. Bird described the film as a unique fusion of high-concept science fiction and the comedic timing found in Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

Story and Core Cast Details

Sam Rockwell voices the titular character, Ray Gunn, a private detective hired to protect pop star Venus Nova, played by Scarlett Johansson. The narrative follows Ray as he navigates a complex mystery with far-reaching implications while Venus keeps her own secrets. The setting is a world inhabited by aliens and powered by advanced technology, including jetpacks for travel and holographic advertisements. Bird stated that the film combines the best elements of classic cyberpunk with a distinct sense of humor and adventure.

Also read Reese's Chocolate Heir Brad Reese Details Dad's Eerie Deathbed Confession

Three Decades of Development

The creation of Ray Gunn spanned approximately thirty years, beginning when Bird was inspired by the B-52's song Planet Claire. He initially developed the concept at Turner Feature Animation but moved to Warner Bros. Animation after the studio merger and the box office performance of Cats Don't Dance. Subsequent attempts to produce the film were delayed by corporate mergers involving AT&T, which eventually led Bird to reclaim the rights. He finally secured a partnership with Skydance Animation, led by John Lasseter, to complete the project.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Target Audience and Creative Goals

Bird has consistently advocated for animation as a medium capable of addressing mature themes and adult audiences. He noted that there is significant untapped potential for grown-up viewers who appreciate the genre, citing films like Persepolis as examples of successful adult animation. The director emphasized that the medium allows for any genre to be explored beyond traditional children's programming. His goal was to create a film that rewards older viewers while maintaining the visual spectacle expected from a major animated release.

Production and Future Distribution

The film will be distributed globally by Netflix, providing a wide platform for Bird's original concept. The production involved collaborating with Skydance Animation to bring the detailed world and characters to life. Bird's journey to finalize the movie demonstrates the challenges of maintaining creative control over decades-long projects. The release will offer viewers a fresh take on sci-fi noir, distinct from existing franchises like Blade Runner.