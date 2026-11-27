Brad Bird discusses potential R-rated animation with Sam Rockwell and Scarlett Johansson, emphasizing story-driven content over restrictive ratings for adult audiences.

DreamWorks Animation and director Brad Bird are shifting the boundaries of adult animation with their upcoming noir-themed project, featuring the voices of Sam Rockwell and Scarlett Johansson. This strategic creative expansion signals a broader industry acceptance of mature storytelling within the animated medium, moving beyond traditional family-oriented demographics.

Brad Bird Views R-Rated Potential in Animation

Brad Bird explicitly states that he is willing to direct a full-fledged R-rated animated film if the narrative merits such a classification. He rejects the notion that animation is inherently bound to G or PG ratings, arguing that the medium should not dictate content restrictions but rather serve the story.

Also read Brad Bird and Scarlett Johansson on Ray Gunn and Adult Animation Risks

Core Details on Metropia Storyline and Cast

The film is set in Metropia, a gigantic city in an alternate future as seen from 1939. Sam Rockwell voices private eye Raymond Gunn, a police officer turned detective who gets drawn into a case involving aliens, murder, and a multimedia star named Venus Nova. Scarlett Johansson provides the voice for Venus Nova, who serves as a prominent screen star and a potential femme fatale in the narrative.

Competing Views on Animation Ratings

Brad Bird challenges the industry standard that associates animation strictly with children. He references The Godfather, an R-rated film, as a cinematic masterpiece that would not be changed despite its rating. He believes parents should decide when their children, typically around age 13 or 14, are ready for mature content rather than relying on medium-based restrictions.

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Real-World Impact and Future Projects

Brad Bird currently does not have an idea suitable for an R-rated film, so he is not pursuing that path at this moment. However, he remains open to the possibility if a story-driven concept emerges that justifies the rating. Additional cast members include Tom Waits as Ray's alien partner Eye-ra Kadok, and Matt Berry in a supporting role.

Strategic Shift in Animated Storytelling

This project demonstrates how established filmmakers are leveraging noir tropes to create slightly more adult-themed animations. The collaboration between Brad Bird and major stars like Sam Rockwell and Scarlett Johansson highlights a growing trend toward high-profile, mature animated features that appeal to older audiences while retaining the artistic potential of the format.