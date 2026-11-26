Brad Bird and Scarlett Johansson discuss Netflix sci-fi noir Ray Gunn and whether Hollywood will take bigger creative risks on animation for adults beyond the four-quadrant formula.

Brad Bird, the acclaimed animator and award-winning filmmaker behind The Iron Giant, The Incredibles and Ratatouille, is pushing Hollywood to see animation as far more than storytelling for children. His original Netflix feature Ray Gunn, a sci-fi noir, is one of a record 38 animated films eligible for Oscar consideration this year.

In a recent interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Bird and actress Scarlett Johansson discussed the potential for animation to move beyond the four-quadrant formula. They also compared Johansson's Hollywood experience with the worldwide stardom of her character and highlighted the animation and vocal performances that make the film stand out.

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Ray Gunn Premise and Core Story Mechanics

Ray Gunn follows the titular private detective, voiced by Sam Rockwell, in a retrofuturistic metropolis where humans co-exist with aliens. The film was thirty years in the making before arriving on Netflix.

Gunn and his partner Eyera, voiced by Tom Waits, are hired to protect global popstar Venus Nova, voiced by Scarlett Johansson, from her own reckless behavior. While carrying out that job, Gunn uncovers a more sinister mission with Nova at its core.

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The structure turns a bodyguard assignment into a noir investigation. That blend reflects the broader argument Bird makes about the medium's range, since the story is built for adult viewers rather than a family audience.

Brad Bird Argues Hollywood Should Take Animation Risks

Brad Bird believes Hollywood has not embraced animation aimed at adults because studios rarely pursue such films with the resources spent on the biggest four-quadrant releases. He said that when filmmakers choose unusual subject matter, budgets are often reduced to the point of limiting what they can do.

Bird stressed that great films exist at every budget level and that he did not mean to suggest otherwise. He noted that adult animation has been embraced far more in places such as Japan than in the West.

Bird described animation as a medium that can go into a million interesting places, with most of its potential still ahead and largely unexplored. Johansson responded that she agreed 1,000% and hoped the industry would make it happen.

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Scarlett Johansson on Venus Nova and Celebrity Pressure

Scarlett Johansson says she can relate to the challenges Venus Nova faces, but she does not claim the experience of a global pop star. She explained that as an actor, the screen sits between performers and the audience.

Johansson said she does not feel a responsibility to handle herself in public in any particular way beyond behaving decently. She contrasted her situation with a singer performing before 30,000 people who needs a direct connection with listeners, which she described as a heavy burden to carry.

Johansson said Venus Nova has spent her whole life serving that relationship and has never had the opportunity for real self-discovery. Bird agreed that the pressure had taken a toll, and Johansson added that the character is criticized and held to high expectations, which keeps her from being fully comfortable in her own skin.

The conversation also touched on Netflix's submission of Too Much to Ask for consideration in the Best Original Song category at the Academy Awards. Johansson said she hopes the song is nominated but admitted she is not prepared to sing at the Oscars. The full interview continues with Bird describing a scene that makes him emotional, which he said is downplayed and not the kind of scene that screams animation.