Brad Ausmus Returns to Astros With Plenty Left to Prove as Manager

The Houston Astros are bringing back a familiar face to lead their next chapter — Brad Ausmus.

The decision to hire Ausmus, however, comes with a rather significant question mark attached to it: What exactly has Ausmus accomplished to suggest he’s the right person to restore the Astros to championship contention?

Houston announced Wednesday that Ausmus will replace Joe Espada. Ausmus returns to the organization where he played 10 of his 18 major league seasons. The 57-year-old brings five seasons of managerial experience, most recently serving as the New York Yankees’ bench coach for three years. There’s something appealing about hiring somebody who already understands the organization.

Also read Astros bring back former catcher Brad Ausmus as their manager after Joe Espada exit

But familiarity alone isn’t much of a qualification for managing a team trying to find its way back to the top of the American League. Former Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Ausmus began his managerial career with the Detroit Tigers in 2014, inheriting a talented roster that included Miguel Cabrera and Justin Verlander.

The Tigers won 90 games and captured the AL Central title in his debut season, although their postseason ended with a three-game sweep against Baltimore in the ALDS. Detroit went 74-87 in 2015 before rebounding to 86 victories in 2016, narrowly missing the postseason. Another disappointing campaign followed in 2017, when the Tigers finished 64-98 and decided to move on from Ausmus. His next opportunity wasn’t much better.

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The Los Angeles Angels hired Ausmus ahead of the 2019 season, only to dismiss him after a 72-90 finish. Across five seasons, Ausmus owns a 386-422 managerial record without a postseason victory.

Those numbers don’t necessarily tell the entire story, particularly considering the circumstances surrounding his previous clubs — the Angels are routinely a dumpster fire and nobody in the world, not even the Pope, could succeed in Anaheim — but they hardly inspire overwhelming confidence in his ability to lead a championship contender. Ausmus worked alongside Aaron Boone in New York from 2024 through 2026, gaining additional experience with an organization that reached the World Series in 2024 and continued making postseason appearances.

Whether that experience has changed his managerial approach remains to be seen. But Houston’s problems extend beyond the manager’s office. The Astros won the AL West with an 81-81 record in 2026 before being swept by the Chicago White Sox in the Wild Card Series. The organization now faces questions about whether its veteran core remains capable of competing for another championship or whether more substantial changes are necessary.

Hiring Ausmus suggests Houston isn’t prepared to abandon its immediate competitive ambitions. An experienced manager with established connections to the organization seems more like a choice for maintaining continuity than beginning a complete rebuild. Ausmus deserves an opportunity to demonstrate what he learned from his previous managerial failures. But the Astros have made a familiar hire without much evidence that it represents an improvement over the manager they just dismissed.

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As Alexandre Dumas wrote in "The Count of Monte Cristo," “All human wisdom is contained in these two words—‘Wait and Hope. ’”Seth Dowdle is a 2024 graduate of TCU, where he earned a degree in sports broadcasting with a minor in journalism. He currently hosts a TCU-focused show on the Bleav Network and has been active in sports media since 2019, beginning with high school sports coverage in the DFW area.

Seth is also the owner and editor of SethStack, his personal hub for in-depth takes on everything from college football to MLB to hockey. His past experience includes working in the broadcast department for the Cleburne Railroaders and at 88.7 KTCU, TCU's radio station. Seth is looking forward to covering the Houston Astros as it is a team he has followed for years.