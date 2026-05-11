Bracknell fly-tip is latest in series of rubbish dumps angering Britons

Kirsty Gallacher has condemned 'parasite' fly-tippers who dumped a 'disgraceful' mountain of waste on a country lane near her home. The case is part of a series of rubbish dumps which have angered Britons amid fears neighbourhoods are being turned into 'slums'.

Kirsty Gallacher has denounced 'parasite' fly-tippers who dumped a 'disgraceful' mountain of waste on a country lane near her home. In an Instagram video, she lashed out at the perpetrators, urging for the perpetrators to be brought to justice to deter them from repeating it.

She expressed her community's suffering due to fly-tipping and described the sight as 'horrendous'. The case in Bracknell is part of a series of rubbish dumps which have angered Britons. The massive 500ft-long mountain of abandoned rubbish in Oxfordshire is believed to be one of Britain's 'biggest ever' fly tips





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Kirsty Gallacher Fly-Tipping Fly-Tippers Mountain Of Waste Country Lane Berkshire Bracknell Slate Insulation Foam Waste Building Materials Cans Fly-Tippers Fly-Tipping Mountain Of Rubbish Fly-Tippers In Bracknell Fly-Tipping In Bracknell Fly-Tippers In Berkshire Fly-Tipping In Berkshire CONSTRUCTED PIPE FLYTIP BED The Case

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