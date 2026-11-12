Brace for off-the-rails DSA lunacy as Albany goes bluer than ever

New York’s newly elected state legislature, along with an emboldened Gov. Kathy Hochul, is set to pursue a slew of far-left initiatives that will leave voters poorer, less safe and less free.

Getting O’Donnell while losing Catsimatidis — that’s a lousy trade. As Catsimatidis said last week at a Gatestone Institute lunch, the left is replacing common sense with nonsense.in both houses of the Legislature, holding 111 out of the 150 seats in the Assembly and the largest majority in the Senate since 1846.

The Working Families Party, usually a mere ballot-line vehicle for left-wing candidates to grow their vote, has pulled ahead of the expiring Republican Party — with 34 endorsed candidates in the Senate and 65 in the Assembly, the WFP will outnumber the GOP in both chambers come January. Voices advocating small government, fiscal restraint, self-reliance and pro-growth business policies will be few and faint in Albany.

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Meanwhile, the most radical force for change, the Democratic Socialists of America, nearly doubled its legislative ranks, going from nine to 16 members — and they punch way above their weight class.

“You’re going to have the DSA tail wagging the Democratic dog,” says John Faso, a former Republican Assembly minority leader“Foot on the gas, this is the moment,” he urged his DSA comrades post-Election Day. The outlines of what will happen this coming spring, when each house of the Legislature will propose a state budget, were drawn months ago. On Friday, basking in her blowout victory, the governor made it clear that her tax-hike opposition is a faint memory.

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“We have a severe need for something extraordinary,” she said, with Mamdani grinning at her side. What’s extraordinary is Hochul’s lack of honesty. A Legislature in touch with reality would be phasing out the income tax to make New York competitive, not hiking it. Even the tiniest bungalow left to the kids will be taxed — on top of the current estate tax, meaning the same money will be taxed twice.

Last spring, 21 state senators and 31 Assembly members lined up as co-sponsors of the heir’s tax bill; soon more will join them. DSA-aligned state Sen. Gustavo Rivera, who chairs the Health Committee, will push for the New York Health Act, a statewide single-payer health care scheme that’s co-sponsored by a majority of the Legislature . State Sen.

Julia Salazar, a DSA member who currently chairs the Crime Victims, Crime & Correction Committee, is a champion of decarceration who will do her utmost to put more criminals on the streets. She’s sponsored measures that would reduce drug-crime sentences, expand temporary-release programs and drastically extend parole. She’s also co-sponsoring a bill allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in state elections, under the aegis of their high school teachers.

It’s an outrage that Salazar, among other leftists, ran unopposed in last week’s elections. Republicans had a duty to argue against her soft-on-crime foolishness and offer voters an alternative. Business owners, moderates and the few Republicans who remain, you need to mobilize now — and claim the commonsense center.