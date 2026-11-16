Brabus Makes The Porsche 911 Turbo S Even More Ferocious

Renowned German tuner Brabus has just pulled the wraps off its latest creation, a 992.2 Porsche 911 Turbo S with staggering power and sharp new looks.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S is arguably one of the best all-round performance cars on the market. It accelerates like a million-dollar hypercar, yet is comfortable enough to be used as a daily driver.

Now, German tuner— has lifted it to new heights, boosting power and transforming its design while retaining the understated refinement that helped make the Turbo a legend. Rather than messing with the mechanical parts of the advanced hybrid twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-6 used byThis module doesn't touch the 71-hp electric motor, and instead increases power for the combustion engine from 640 hp to 729 hp.

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Brabus has also increased torque from 561 pound-feet to 634 lb-ft for a total of 800 hp and 664 lb-ft. The PowerXtra P36-800 kit is available for both coupe and convertible models, allowing them to hit 62 mph in 2.4 seconds and 2.5 seconds, respectively.

However, as tests of the standard 911 Turbo S have shown, those figures are often conservative. Both 911s have electronically-limited top speeds of 200 mph .for sheer power, although we're not convinced by the exposed carbon fiber hood. Among the key changes are carbon fiber accents at the front, including on the active air vents, air intake shrouds, and front splitter.

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Customers can also have their 911 Turbo S fitted with staggered 21-inch front and 22-inch rear wheels clad in Continental SportContact 7 tires. A set of lowering springs from KW is also offered that drop the car's ride height by 1 inch at the front and rear. Updates have been made to the car's rear end to further bolster the aggressive looks.

A fixed carbon fiber wing is the highlight and has been paired with carbon fiber Brabus branding and a distinctive carbon rear diffuser. New tailpipes are also present and include electronically-controlled valves. Shoppers can also get Brabus to overhaul the Porsche's cabin. For this car, the tuner has added a carbon fiber weave to the steering wheel, dashboard, and center console.

The 911 also includes illuminated carbon fiber scuff plates and quilted black leather. A set of aluminum panels and leather on the steering wheel complete the modifications.