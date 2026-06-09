BP urges UK to scrap windfall tax, pledges £17.5bn North Sea investment if tax regime changes

BP says it will boost North Sea oil and gas spending, up to £17.5 billion, if the government removes the 78% Energy Profits Levy, highlighting the sector's economic impact and calling for a permanent price mechanism.

BP has signalled that it would be prepared to increase investment in the United Kingdom's North Sea oil and gas sector if the government were to remove the heavy windfall tax that is currently applied to the industry.

The company's chief executive, Meg O'Neill, has been reported to be weighing the possibility of pulling back from all or part of BP's North Sea operations, but she publicly maintains that the sector still offers a wealth of opportunity provided the fiscal and regulatory framework becomes more favourable. BP is one of the country's largest private‑sector investors and its activities have a substantial impact on the national economy.

According to research from Oxford Economics, the firm generated £10.8 billion of value for the UK last year - a figure roughly equivalent to the economic output of the city of York. The business also spent £4.1 billion on UK‑based suppliers, supported 63 000 jobs across the country and contributed around five percent of the total dividends paid out by FTSE 100 companies.

In Scotland alone BP's operations added an estimated £1.5 billion of value and helped sustain 10 000 jobs. Industry leaders echoed BP's call for a tax break. Offshore Energies UK, the trade body representing offshore oil and gas operators, said its members would be ready to invest up to £17.5 billion in new North Sea projects if the tax burden were reduced.

The current Energy Profits Levy - a windfall tax that can reach a top rate of 78 percent - is seen as a major deterrent to further investment and is slated to expire in 2030. BP and other companies are urging the government to replace the temporary levy with a permanent "oil and gas price mechanism" that would provide long‑term certainty for investors while still protecting taxpayers when oil prices surge.

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of the Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, argued that the government should work with industry rather than against it, and that a stable pricing mechanism would give companies the confidence they need to fund new wells, pipelines and associated infrastructure. The debate over the tax regime comes at a time when BP is reshaping its strategic direction.

After the ouster of former chief executive Bernard Looney - whose tenure was marked by a costly push into green energy that later proved unsustainable - O'Neill has outlined a plan to engage more closely with governments to unlock untapped potential in the North Sea. She has stressed that a cooperative approach could deliver a stronger energy supply base for the UK while also supporting the country's broader economic goals.

If the government heeds the industry's appeal and reforms the tax system, BP's willingness to inject billions of pounds into the region could provide a significant boost to public finances, job creation and the nation's overall energy security, reinforcing the importance of stable, transparent policy frameworks for the future of British offshore energy.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

North Sea Investment Windfall Tax Reform BP Strategy Offshore Energies UK UK Energy Policy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Great white shark captured on video in Mediterranean Sea ininsane sightingGreat white sharks are classified as "critically endangered" in the Mediterranean Sea, and underwater sightings are incredibly rare.

Read more »

A record die-off of sea stars was followed by something that stunned biologistsSea stars almost went extinct along the West Coast a decade ago. Recently, they have been making a comeback.

Read more »

Sea Level Rise Is Accelerating, And We Now Know The Biggest Reason WhyA thorough reexamination of scientific data has revealed that the rate of sea-level rise is accelerating, and the primary driver might not be what you think.

Read more »

3 rehabilitated sea lions released in Playa del Rey at Dockweiler ParkStaff from MMCC transported the pups named Marshmallow, Cascatelli, and Orecchiette in a cage, and when the door opened, they did their best "sprint" to the ocean water.

Read more »