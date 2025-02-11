BP Posts Sharp Profit Drop, Announces Strategic Reset and Share Buyback

British oil giant BP reported a significant decline in fourth-quarter profit due to weaker refining margins. Despite this, the company unveiled a $1.75 billion share buyback and pledged to 'fundamentally' reset its strategy, aiming to enhance performance and drive cash flow growth. Analysts had previously questioned whether BP would reduce its share repurchases to address its balance sheet concerns, but the company defied expectations with its latest announcement.

British oil giant BP announced a significant decline in fourth-quarter profit, driven by weaker refining margins . Despite this setback, the company declared a $1.75 billion share buyback for the fourth quarter and pledged to 'fundamentally' overhaul its strategy. CEO Murray Auchincloss stated that this strategic reset aims to enhance performance and drive cash flow growth, marking a new direction for BP.

The company reported underlying replacement cost profit (RC profit) — a key measure of profitability — at $1.169 billion in the fourth quarter, a 48% drop from the $2.99 billion recorded in the same period last year. This decline was attributed to several factors, including weaker refining margins, higher turnaround activity costs, seasonally lower customer volumes and fuels margins, and increased other businesses and corporate charges. BP's net debt approached $23 billion in the fourth quarter, representing a 10% year-on-year increase. Capital expenditure (capex) dipped to $3.7 billion from the previous year's $4.7 billion. However, BP defied analysts' expectations of a potential slowdown in share repurchases by announcing a $1.75 billion buyback, accompanied by a dividend per ordinary share of $0.08. The company's gas & low carbon energy unit experienced a 15% year-on-year decline in RC profit to $1.84 billion, despite a strong recovery from the previous quarter's $1 billion. Oil production and operations surged 37% year-on-year, while the oil trading division faced weaker performance due to declining refining margins. In his statement, CEO Auchincloss highlighted BP's ongoing portfolio reshaping efforts, noting substantial cost reductions and plans for further restructuring. BP's performance has lagged behind its peers in recent times, with shares dropping nearly 9% over the past year, compared to a 6% gain for the broader market. This follows a period of uncertainty within the industry, with crude prices retreating after initial surges following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine and subsequent Western sanctions on Russian oil. Recent speculation suggests that activist investor Elliott Management has acquired a stake in BP, potentially influencing the company's strategic direction concerning its core oil and gas businesses. BP has been undertaking internal restructuring initiatives, including leadership changes, aimed at achieving at least $2 billion in cash savings by 2026. The company has also implemented cost-cutting measures at its Ruhr Oel GmbH German refinery assets. Despite these efforts, concerns persist about the clarity of BP's strategic direction, especially regarding its ambitious green energy aspirations. The company is scheduled to provide its next strategic update on February 26





CNBC / 🏆 12. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Energy BP Earnings Share Buyback Strategic Reset Refining Margins Oil & Gas Green Energy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BP Posts Sharp Profit Drop, Plans 'Fundamental' Strategy ResetBritish oil giant BP reported a significant decrease in fourth-quarter profits due to lower refining margins, while simultaneously announcing a $1.75 billion share buyback and a commitment to 'fundamentally' revamp its strategy. CEO Murray Auchincloss indicated a new direction for the company, focused on enhancing cash flow and returns.

Read more »

British oil major BP reports sharp drop in fourth-quarter profit, vows strategy resetBritish oil major BP on Tuesday posted a sharp drop in fourth-quarter profit, pledging to 'fundamentally' reset the embattled energy company's strategy.

Read more »

Shell Posts Drop in Annual Profit, but Remains OptimisticShell announces a decline in annual profit for 2024, citing higher exploration write-offs, lower trading margins, and weaker crude prices. Despite the drop, the company increases dividends and launches a new share buyback program. Shell CEO Wael Sawan remains optimistic about the future, emphasizing the company's focus on maximizing its potential.

Read more »

Toyota Motor posts nearly 28% drop in third-quarter operating profit, missing estimatesToyota Motor on Wednesday reported a second consecutive fall in profit, as it navigates competition in China and a market shift toward electric vehicles.

Read more »

Oil major TotalEnergies posts 21% drop in full-year profit amid lower crude pricesFrench oil major TotalEnergies on Wednesday reported a sharp drop in full-year earnings, against a backdrop of lower crude prices and weak fuel demand.

Read more »

TotalEnergies posts 21% drop in annual profit, targets $2 billion of buybacks per quarter this yearFrench oil major TotalEnergies on Wednesday reported a sharp drop in full-year earnings, against a backdrop of lower crude prices and weak fuel demand.

Read more »