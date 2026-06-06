Boyzone pays tribute to late band member Stephen Gately at farewell gig in London

Boyzone paid a heartfelt tribute to their late band member Stephen Gately as they addressed fans at their London's Emirates Stadium for One For The Road: Live show on Friday night. Stephen passed away at the age of 33 in 2009 from a fluid build up on the lungs caused by an undiagnosed heart condition while holidaying in Mallorca. The band spoke about their friend as they said his spirit was there with them.

Boyzone paid a heartfelt tribute to their late band member Stephen Gately as they addressed fans at their London's Emirates Stadium for One For The Road: Live show on Friday night.

Stephen passed away at the age of 33 in 2009 from a fluid build up on the lungs caused by an undiagnosed heart condition while holidaying in Mallorca. And in an emotional moment during the concert, the band spoke about their friend as they said his spirit was there with them. Ronan Keating began: 'It's because I know him so well, and I know how much he would b***y want to be in this room tonight.

'But thank God, his family is here tonight, Michelle and Tony, his nieces and nephews. Thank you for coming. Our brother's spirit is alive and well.

' Keith Duffy added: 'When we're together we certainly do feel the spirit of Stephen with us. We always have, we always feel his energy, feel his color, feel his talent.

' Boyzone paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Stephen Gately as they said they can 'feel his spirit' at farewell gig in London on Friday - 17 years after his tragic death Stephen passed away at the age of 33 in 2009 from a fluid build up on the lungs caused by an undiagnosed heart condition while holidaying in Mallorca (pictured in 1999) Last month Ronan, Keith, Shane Lynch and Mikey Graham admitted they keep Stephen at the forefront of their minds during their gigs. Speaking ahead of the reunion, Shane said: 'We always celebrate Stephen within our shows, and have done for the amount of years that he's not been with us.

'It's a special time for us to do that because I think outside this bubble called Boyzone, to remember Stephen and his ways, and the love of Stephen. 'It's a particular memory of an individual but when we get together, he's very much alive. It's a whole different scenario. We celebrate him to our fullest.

' Ronan chimed in: 'It's funny, when we're together, it feels like he's just getting ready in the dressing room or something next door. 'He's here, he's alive and he will be alive with us on stage next week at the Emirates. ' Elsewhere during Friday's show Mikey thanked fans for their 'unwavering support' as he emotionally addressed the crowd after sparking concern by performing just four songs of the set list.

The singer, 53, reunited with his bandmates for the first time in nearly seven years at London's Emirates Stadium for One For The Road: Live. Keith Duffy said: 'When we're together we certainly do feel the spirit of Stephen with us.

We always have, we always feel, feel his energy, feel his color, feel his talent' Elsewhere during Friday's show Mikey thanked fans for their 'unwavering support' as he emotionally addressed the crowd after sparking concern by performing just four songs Fans were left confused as Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy and Shane Lynch opened the show with Mikey nowhere to be seen Read More Mikey Graham gives emotional speech at Boyzone's farewell gig - after sparking concern However, fans were left confused as his three other bandmates opened the show with Mikey nowhere to be seen.

He then later appeared on stage to sing Words and two other songs, before coming on for the encore, Life Is A Rollercoaster as fans were left worried by Mikey's appearance. Now a clip has emerged of him addressing the crowd while sitting down on a chair as he said: 'Being here is an incredibly humbling experience to have. I just can't express the gratitude that I feel and that the band feel.

'It took 33 years to get here and those years were filled with so much laughter and crazy stuff so I just want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart, your support never wavered once. 'It humbles me so much and it's almost bringing me to tears, but this is a beautiful night. I hope you are transformed back to your youth tonight.

' Fans were worried by Mikey's appearance with one source telling the Daily Mail: 'Mikey performed three songs with the boys while sat on a chair and Ronan stayed with him for Life Is A Rollercoaster. 'It was an extremely emotional show, they kept talking about their love for each other as five and said the Lord's Prayer for Stephen. They wore red for Stephen as it was his favourite colour.

'The boys didn't give an explanation about why Mikey was only a part of it. His appearance on stage caused concern amongst the audience.

' The Daily Mail has contacted Boyzone for comment. Fans wrote on social media: 'Where is Mikey?

', 'Is Mikey not part of the whole show? ', 'No Mikey at the Boyzone concert'. When Mikey did appear for a performance of their song, Words, the crowd went wild. Reacting on social media, they wrote: 'After all these years, the magic of Boyzone is still alive.

Not only in the hearts of the fans, but also in you', and 'go on Mikey'. It was the first time the singer appeared on stage with the trio since the Thank You and Goodnight tour came to an end in 2019





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Boyzone Stephen Gately Emirates Stadium One For The Road: Live Mikey Graham

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Boyzone's Farewell Concerts Raise Concerns Over Mikey Graham's Limited Stage TimeDuring Boyzone's first farewell concert in London, Mikey Graham performed only four songs, sparking fan concern and questions about his role in the final shows, while the band paid tribute to Stephen Gately and confirmed their permanent split.

Read more »

Boyzone's Mikey Graham Sparks Concern with Limited Performance at Final Farewell GigBoyzone's Mikey Graham performed just four songs at their first farewell gig, sparking concern among fans and bandmates. The singer, 53, reunited with his bandmates for the first time in nearly seven years at London's Emirates Stadium for One For The Road: Live. However, his limited performance left fans worried and confused.

Read more »

Boyzone's Mikey Graham Sparks Concern at First of Two Final Farewell GigsBoyzone's Mikey Graham sparked concern at the first of their two final farewell gigs after performing just four songs. The singer, 53, reunited with his bandmates for the first time in nearly seven years at London's Emirates Stadium for One For The Road: Live. However, fans were left confused as Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, and Shane Lynch opened the show with Mikey nowhere to be seen. He then later appeared on stage to sing Words and two other songs, before coming on for the encore, Life Is A Rollercoaster.

Read more »

Boyzone Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Stephen Gately at Farewell GigBoyzone honored late band member Stephen Gately during their One For The Road farewell concert at London's Emirates Stadium, saying they feel his spirit. The band also addressed concerns over Mikey Graham's limited performance.

Read more »