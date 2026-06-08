Boyzone fans show love and support for Mikey Graham after his 'concerning' appearance at the group's final shows

Boyzone fans have rallied around Mikey Graham after his 'concerning' appearance at the group's final shows. The 53-year-old singer stayed seated for much of his stint on stage, sparking conversation among fans. Despite his absence from the stage for the majority of the show, Mikey's bandmates, Ronan Keating, 49, Keith Duffy, 51, and Shane Lynch, 49, opened the Two For The Road concerts as a threesome, leaving spectators scratching their heads over the absence of Mikey.

Boyzone fans rally around Mikey Graham after his 'concerning' appearance at the group's final shows. The 53-year-old singer stayed seated for much of his stint on stage, sparking conversation among fans.

Despite his absence from the stage for the majority of the show, Mikey's bandmates, Ronan Keating, 49, Keith Duffy, 51, and Shane Lynch, 49, opened the Two For The Road concerts as a threesome, leaving spectators scratching their heads over the absence of Mikey. When he eventually appeared, the star was raised from the stage floor and stayed seated during the three songs he appeared on before standing up for the encore of Ronan's 2000 solo track Life Is A Rollercoaster.

Social media was flooded with questions over his involvement and looks - leading to a wave of supporters who recalled his vow to never return to the band amid depression, alcoholism and weight battles in the 2025 documentary Boyzone: No Matter What. One viewer took to X to write: 'I'm not a fan of Boyzone-there are a few songs I like, but that's not the point here. What really bothers me is the awful comments being made about Mikey Graham...

Boyzone fans threw their support behind Mikey Graham after his 'concerning' appearance at the group's final shows over the weekend He stayed on stage for a fleeting stint, sparking conversation among fans Mikey is pictured in 1995. X was flooded with comments from fans supporting the star 'If you've been lucky enough not to struggle in life, then good for you, but having money or success doesn't make someone immune to personal battles...

'It's clear that Mikey has faced his own difficulties, and mocking someone when they're already down is about as low as it gets. ' A further supporter penned: 'I genuinely hate bullying. None of us know whether he's reading those comments, but people who tear others down for their own amusement should think twice. Words have consequences....

'For someone who is already struggling, that kind of cruelty can do real harm-sometimes even life-threatening harm. If that's something you're contributing to, it's worth asking yourself what you're actually proud of. Echoing the sentiment, fellow social media users replied: 'I'll be honest, I'm not a fan either, but all I've seen is lots of love, support and also concern for him on here, nothing negative at all. Maybe it's the algorithm on my timeline!...

'But I've only seen lovely things... I've seen many defending him mainly fans but still the amount of nasty comments still no need... Too many trolls leaving pointless comments, but also people saying he's got this, or I heard he has that...

'He is incredibly private, and said very little recently bar admitting to weight gain, comfort eating and a weightloss journey. But people still comment, do they really know?

' After he suggested he would not return to the stage in the Boyzone: No Matter What documentary, fans praised the star for making it to the stage, writing: 'Lovely to see him back on stage, especially after he said he wouldn't in the documentary... He appeared on stage alongside Keith Duffy, Ronan Keating and Shane Lynch (L-R) Mikey remained seated for much of his appearance Mikey was supported by his bandmates, including getting a hug from Shane 'Wishing him all the best.

He absolutely nailed it... Mikey was always my favourite back in the day, was sad listening to his story in the documentary. Fame isn't everything. Lovely to see him back up there...

'Sending so much love to Mikey. Despite facing health challenges, u gave ur all at the Boyzone show, and it didn't go unnoticed. Your strength, dedication & the effort you made, we're so proud of you. Wishing you better days ahead.

We all love you'. Mikey broke fans' hearts during the documentary, when he revealed he had no plans to join in the reunion due to his personal battles. He said: 'I wish them all the best, no grudges, no animosity, nothing.

However, I don't want to go back to how I felt for many years...

'To see them, if it were for too long, would remind me of that. My future is far too important for me to waste it looking back at my past but I wish everybody well.... Mikey is pictured in the documentary 'It was a hard struggle for me through the years. My confidence that I had beforehand about music fell through the floor.

It was a bit heartbreaking...

'I'll be honest with you, when you see an audience full of posters for Stephen and Ronan and Shane and Keith… and then you might see the odd one with Mikey. ' 'Remember, I was 21. As a kid that was tough, and Louis went from one day speaking with me to never speaking with me for seven years and I never knew why, I had absolutely no idea why. I just thought he didn't like me.

' He detailed how he derailed due to 'the sadness, the disenchantment', saying: 'I was very frustrated, angry, depressed and because of all of that I would withdraw from the band'





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