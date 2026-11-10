Boys & Girls Clubs Partner With Pokémon Club for TCG Access

Boys & Girls Clubs of America partners with Pokémon Club to bring the Trading Card Game to over 5,500 locations, fostering strategic skills and social connections for youth.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of America has announced a strategic partnership with Pokémon Club to integrate the popular Trading Card Game into its nationwide network of facilities. This initiative aims to provide young people with structured opportunities to engage in gameplay that emphasizes strategy, confidence building, and social interaction. The collaboration marks a significant expansion of the Pokémon Club program, which seeks to leverage the cultural appeal of Pokémon to teach valuable life skills.

Program Mechanics And Skill Development

Pokémon Club operates as an educational framework developed in 2025 that utilizes the Trading Card Game alongside other themed activities to support youth development. The program is designed to be inclusive, welcoming participants of all skill levels to friendly and supportive environments. Through these activities, children and teenagers can sharpen their strategic thinking abilities while strengthening their social-emotional skills.

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The core mechanism involves using the card game as a guide for problem-solving and fostering new friendships among participants. By engaging with the game, young people are encouraged to explore new skills and express their creativity. The structured nature of the gameplay helps participants develop meaningful connections with peers who share a passion for the franchise, turning leisure time into a constructive learning experience.

Stakeholder Perspectives On Youth Engagement

Barry Sams, Vice President of Game Development and Community Engagement at The Pokémon Company International, highlighted the dual purpose of this initiative. He stated that the partnership expands access to experiences that combine excitement with opportunities to develop problem-solving skills, build confidence, and form lasting connections. Sams expressed anticipation for welcoming more young trainers into a community where learning and fun are integrated seamlessly.

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From the perspective of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the focus remains on creating safe spaces for growth. A National Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Engagement noted that play is a powerful tool for young people to build skills and discover teamwork. The executive emphasized that the partnership brings an engaging new program that encourages youth to think strategically and connect with peers, making learning an enjoyable process.

Nationwide Reach And Future Expansion

The Boys & Girls Clubs of America operates nearly 5,500 local clubs that serve more than four million children and teens annually. This extensive network provides the infrastructure needed to distribute Pokémon Club resources widely across the United States. The partnership ensures that these facilities will offer another engaging opportunity for youth to learn, grow, and thrive through shared interests.

This move follows recent milestones for Pokémon Club, including outreach to K-12 educators through the International Society for Transforming Education and collaborations with library-based clubs via the American Library Association. The expansion into Boys & Girls Clubs represents the latest step in widening the program's impact on U.S. youth. Participants can expect to see the program roll out to clubhouses in the coming months, further solidifying its presence in community centers nationwide.