Pablo Briones' doc-fiction Boys by the River explores the lives of three Afghan asylum seekers in Ticino amid looming 2026 deportation threats, blending observation with poetic metaphor.

The doc-fiction film Boys by the River presents a nuanced and deeply human portrait of three Afghan asylum seekers navigating their daily existence in Switzerland under the persistent shadow of potential deportation. Directed by Switzerland -based filmmaker Pablo Briones, the narrative captures a single, hot summer day spent by a river in the Ticino region, masterfully blending observational footage with intimate voiceover reflections on the men's traumatic histories. This unique cinematic approach offers a perspective on the current migration crisis that avoids traditional documentary tropes while focusing on the emotional weight of displacement. The production is a significant collaboration between Sundance winner Intermezzo Films and Ticino's Cinédokké, positioning the project as one of the major cinematic releases for Locarno in 2026.

The narrative tension builds when Ahmad informs his friend Farhad that Switzerland's State Secretariat for Migration has decreed that young male Afghans could face deportation back to their homeland from mid-April 2026 if the country is deemed safe enough for return. While Ahmad expresses deep and justified concern about this looming political reality, Farhad appears more detached and nonplussed by the immediate threat to their status. Their conversations are interspersed with fragmented voiceovers that slowly reveal the horrors they endured, providing context to their current precarity without defining them solely through suffering. This structure allows the audience to see the men as young people first, before understanding the heavy burdens they carry from their pasts.

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These sparse memories are shared with deliberate discretion, emerging only after trust was built in Briones' home, ensuring their pasts resonate without resorting to the interrogation-style interviews common in migration documentaries. Hameed recounts the harrowing experience of being shot at by Turkish border guards with real bullets while crossing from Iran to Turkey with five hundred other refugees. Such accounts are delivered with a sense of intimacy and care, contrasting sharply with the often exploitative nature of media coverage surrounding asylum seekers. This narrative choice highlights the film's commitment to portraying the dignity and complexity of the subjects rather than reducing them to statistics or victims.

The film captures the stark and poignant contrast between the peacefulness of the Alpine forest near the Federal Asylum Centre in Balerna and Novazzano and the harsh realities of the asylum process. Ahmad and Farhad traverse an industrial state and a long pedestrian tunnel, eventually emerging into stunning fields, cliffs, and a river featuring a mesmeric waterfall. Joined by Hameed, the trio spends the day swimming, dozing, and meeting a couple with their children, engaging in desultory conversation amidst the beauty of their surroundings. This journey serves as a powerful metaphor for Ahmad's odyssey from Afghanistan, described in a nearly two-minute single shot as a passage through border, desert, mountains, forest, police, camps, boat, water, and fear.

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Pablo Briones employs a doc-fiction structure that merges factual observation with poetic symbolism to convey the emotional depth of the boys' experiences. He notes that observation for him happens before filming as much as during the actual shooting process, allowing for a more intuitive and respectful capture of reality. The inclusion of poetic details, such as a forest robot or a lone apple bobbing down a stream, emerges from a deep attention to reality rather than forced artifice. Briones deliberately chose to let the film unfold as a day by the river, allowing the boys to first be seen as young men enjoying their surroundings before revealing the heavy burdens they carry.

The creative team behind Boys by the River includes experienced producers such as Piv Bernth, known for The Killing and Babylon Berlin, who recently won honorary awards at Tallinn's TV Beats Forum. Briones' previous works, including Sonita which won the 2015 IDFA Audience Award and the Sundance 2016 World Cinema Documentary Grand Jury Prize, and Before Summer Ends which played at Cannes, demonstrate a consistent commitment to complex human stories. By avoiding sensationalism, Briones creates an uplifting sentiment about the boys' present dream to live in peace, challenging viewers to see beyond the headlines surrounding asylum seekers.

Briones has explored his love of fixed frames and carefully composed images in this project, venturing further into fiction not to simulate reality, but to get closer to it or question it. He believes that the space between documentary and fiction is where he wants to keep working, even though funding categories often try to force a rigid definition of a film long before it can be made. The film's structure allows for a wider view of life, where people are seen within a landscape, noticing how they move, and sometimes drawing closer to their faces or skin to create moments of intimacy.

The world premiere of Boys by the River takes place in the Envision Competition at the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam, where it has been highlighted as a significant cultural contribution. The film offers a richly textured and carefully structured look at the lives of Afghan asylum seekers, capturing their travails and their moments of joy in a paradise-like setting. It stands alongside other major titles such as The Chilean directed by Sergio Castro-San Martín in the context of Locarno's upcoming releases, marking a significant moment for Swiss cinema and documentary filmmaking. The film challenges the audience to engage with the human stories behind the policy debates, offering a glimpse into the lives of those caught in the current of international migration.