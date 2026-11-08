Boyle Heights Residents Clash with ICE Outside Adventist White Memorial Hospital

Residents and clergy confront federal agents at Adventist White Memorial in Boyle Heights on Nov 7 2026. Standoff involves detentions and pepper spray.

Protesters gathered outside Adventist Health White Memorial in Boyle Heights on Saturday, November 7, 2026, to demand that the hospital not cooperate with federal immigration agents. Residents, clergy, and organizers faced off with federal immigration agents outside the facility from Friday night into Saturday morning after reports emerged of Immigration and Customs Enforcement presence at the location.

Detailed Account of the Boyle Heights Standoff

Abraham Zavala, who was born at Adventist White Memorial and had his own children there, rushed to the scene after hearing that federal agents were present. He joined other local youth who were using whistles to warn neighbors of the federal presence. Zavala stated that he went to support the youth, describing himself simply as a dad who wanted to be there for them during the tense confrontation.

Also read ICE agents' presence at Boyle Heights hospital prompts community response

Neighbors alerted each other using noisemakers and fireworks as the situation escalated. A woman pounded her pots and pans to create alarm signals across the community. Teenagers ran across Mariachi Plaza, shouting that Immigration and Customs Enforcement was in the area and urging residents to lock their doors for safety.

Myra Vasquez, a Boyle Heights resident and co-owner of Espacio 1839, rushed to White Memorial after hearing reports of agents in the area. She expressed that despite the fear, the community was showing up to resist being terrorized. Vasquez declared that the community would not allow agents to enter neighborhoods to cause harm, labeling the federal officers as the real terrorists.

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The standoff involved physical confrontation as agents moved toward protesters, leading to shoving matches between the two sides. Reports indicate that agents appeared to pepper-spray individuals on the sidewalk. One agent tackled a man to the ground while a second person was pulled from the crowd, resulting in two detentions.

Community Perspectives and Clergy Response

The confrontation continued past midnight, with Abraham Zavala observing that agents exited their vehicles and formed a line in front of the parking lot where paramedics enter. He claimed this action blocked an emergency exit, effectively turning the agents into a private security detail for the hospital. Zavala also reported that he and another individual were sprayed with Mace during the incident.

Father Brendan Busse, a Jesuit priest who pastors nearby Dolores Mission Church in Boyle Heights, arrived at White Memorial after seeing reports from the Boyle Heights Immigrant Rights Network. Busse stated that he witnessed people caring for each other and tending to those suffering from pepper spray effects. Community members advocated for others to find treatment at White Memorial during the chaos.

Father Busse noted that community members were doing their best to push for the dispersal of the federal presence. He emphasized that their presence as clergy helps combat narratives that paint immigrant advocates as dangerous or violent. Busse initially wore a hoodie but changed into his green stole as things grew tense to bring a presence of moral authority to the scene.

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Official Statements and Political Context

The Department of Homeland Security declined to comment about the incident in Boyle Heights, stating they would not disclose or discuss law enforcement operations. In a separate statement, the agency claimed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement does not target hospitals, schools, or churches, despite the large turnout of protesters who encountered masked agents at the hospital.

The incident in Boyle Heights echoes broader tensions highlighted by the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti during the Immigration and Customs Enforcement surge in Minneapolis last winter. Alex Pretti was a VA nurse and U.S. citizen, while Renee Good was a mother of three and also a U.S. citizen. These deaths have become pivotal moments for the country regarding immigration enforcement.

With Democrats securing a majority in Congress after sweeping wins in the midterms earlier that week, the deaths at the hands of immigration agents are likely to be targets of renewed investigations. Democrats can now issue subpoenas to major players in the Trump administration's mass deportation plan, compelling them to testify under oath before the legislature.

Community members have been gathering at memorials in Minneapolis throughout the week following the midterms. Nicki Adams, who dated Alex Pretti and was his close friend for nearly 17 years, watched quietly as residents placed I Voted stickers on street lamps covered in red decals. Adams stated that being there meant a lot to her and would have meant a lot to Pretti.