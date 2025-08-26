'Boyle Heights Needs Its Library': Local Mother Takes Charge to Reopen Benjamin Franklin Branch

A Boyle Heights mother is leading the charge to reopen the Benjamin Franklin public library, which closed in 2020 and has been delayed in its planned renovation.

Iciar Rivera, a mother of three, has taken the lead in creating the Friends of the Boyle Heights Libraries , a community group dedicated to advocating for the reopening of the Benjamin Franklin Library in Boyle Heights . The library, and its temporary bungalow, closed in 2020 due to the pandemic and are still undergoing renovations, leaving the community without access to its vital services. For Rivera, the closure of the library is deeply personal.

She relied on the library as a resource and a safe haven during her own formative years, and now she sees it as essential for her children's education and well-being. Rivera's activism began as a simple act of protest — bringing her children to sit in front of the closed bungalow. Since then, she has mobilized a group of dedicated residents and is working tirelessly to pressure the Los Angeles Public Library into prioritizing the library's reopening. The group is not just focused on fundraising through book sales, as many other Friends of the Library groups do. Rivera believes that securing substantial grants will be crucial to ensuring the library’s long-term success.Rivera's efforts highlight the importance of libraries as essential community resources. They provide not only books and access to information but also a sense of belonging, a safe space for learning, and a platform for civic engagement. Boyle Heights residents, like Rivera, are determined to ensure that their library is restored as a vibrant hub for their communit





