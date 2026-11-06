Boyfriend charged in woman's 2007 cold case murder, police say

Police say they've solved a young mother's murder almost 20 years later.

On Tuesday, Zachary Harper was charged in the 2007 murder of his then-girlfriend, Yosheka Jarmon, at their northeast Houston apartment. Terance Jarmon told Eyewitness News he discovered his sister's body in a closet after neighbors had called to report that her two young children were alone outside her apartment.

Police say Yosheka Jarmon had been strangled with an electrical cord and one of her arms had been slashed. Investigators say witnesses had reported seeing a man fitting Harper's description near the crime scene, and Jarmon's car was later found close to where Harper had been staying in the days following the murder.

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"He ain't come back home, and then the next day he ain't call to check up on the kids or nothing," he said. Weak front arrives Friday, rain chances return for part of the weekendIt was Harper's arrest in April on the 2023 murder charge that he says prompted detectives to take another look at his sister's case and complete additional evidence testing.

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In the years after the 2007 murder, records show Harper racked up at least five criminal charges, including unlawful weapon possession, drug possession and a terroristic threat charge for threatening an ex-girlfriend.

"I didn't find out this 'til after it was all over with," Terance Jarmon said. "He used to beat on her and stuff like that, but she never did - he didn't do nothing to the face. "