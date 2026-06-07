Boy Scout Balloon Shot Down as UFO: $500K Missile Used Under Biden

A 2023 incident where the US military shot down an object over Lake Huron with a $500,000 missile, later revealed to be a Boy Scout balloon, highlights misidentification amidst heightened UFO scrutiny.

In February 2023, the United States military shot down an unidentified object hovering over Lake Huron, an incident that initially sparked widespread speculation about unidentified flying phenomena.

The object, described as octagonal and orb-like, was intercepted by an F-16 fighter jet from the Minnesota Air National Guard and destroyed with an AIM-9 Sidewinder missile, a weapon costing approximately half a million dollars. The decision to engage was made by President Joe Biden, described as being 'out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of military leaders.

' This event occurred against the backdrop of heightened national anxiety following the public revelation of a Chinese surveillance balloon that had traversed across American airspace, leading to increased scrutiny of any airborne anomalies. Video footage released by the Department of Defense captured the 45-second sequence, showing the black, spherical object with a dangling string in the crosshairs before it was blown apart.

The cost of the missile and the dramatic nature of the shootdown quickly became a point of public discussion. Months later, the true nature of the Lake Huron object was revealed by Sean Kirkpatrick, the former head of the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO). He disclosed that the object was not an extraterrestrial craft or a foreign surveillance device, but rather a balloon belonging to a Boy Scout troop.

According to Kirkpatrick, the balloon had already circumnavigated the globe eight times prior to its destruction. He further explained that the orb was part of an unspecified research project, noting the reaction on Capitol Hill when he briefed officials on the finding. The incident was one of several high-altitude objects downed over North America in a short two-week period.

Another object, shot down over Alaska, was later identified as a hobbyist balloon from the Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade, valued at about $12, yet destroyed with a missile costing $439,000. Similarly, a third object was linked to a Chinese spy balloon, with wreckage analysis confirming its role in a Beijing surveillance network targeting US missile bases. The series of shootdowns underscored a pattern of overreaction and misidentification following the Chinese spy balloon episode.

Tim Phillips, former interim director of AARO, stated that after the 'embarrassment' of the Chinese balloon, the Department of Defense effectively began 'shooting at every (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena) they detected.

' This mindset led to costly engagements with mundane objects. In one notable example described by Kirkpatrick, a pilot reported a UFO with 'stealth-like capabilities' and was cleared to fire, only to destroy a star-shaped Mylar balloon from Walmart that read 'Happy Birthday.

' Many previously released military UFO videos, some from the Trump era, have been re-examined and attributed to ordinary manmade items, often misidentified by Reaper drone operators who, as Phillips noted, are 'bored' and looking around during missions. The revelations highlight the challenges of distinguishing genuine threats from benign objects in a tense, high-alert environment, and raise questions about the cost-effectiveness and decision-making processes behind such engagements





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