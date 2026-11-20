A boy riding an electric scooter near an elementary school in Aurora was seriously injured following a crash early Friday morning.

AURORA, Colo. — A boy riding an electric scooter near an elementary school in Aurora was seriously injured following a crash early Friday morning. The crash happened at around 8:15 a.m. at 3981 S. Reservoir Road, just in front of Horizon Community Middle School, according to a news release. top-stories.mp4 The boy was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

His current condition was not immediately known. It was also not immediately clear if the boy had the right of way at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

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