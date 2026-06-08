‘Boy Meets World’ stars reunite, Peter Frampton walks red carpet with his kids and more sightings

Former co-stars Will Friedle, Danielle Fishel and Rider Strong reunited at the “Boy Meets Doc” screening at the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival.

“Boy Meets World” alums Will Friedle , Danielle Fishel and Rider Strong linked up Saturday for the film fest’s world premiere of “Doc Meets World,” the documentary about the beloved coming-of-age sitcom.

The former co-stars, who now host the rewatch podcast “Pod Meets World,” reunited to pose for photos — though Ben Savage, who has“Boy Meets World” alums Will Friedle, Danielle Fishel, and Rider Strong were seen attending the “Doc Meets World” premiere Saturday during the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival . That same night, “Dawson’s Creek” alums Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes reunited for a screening of their new film, “Happy Hours” .

“And is like one of the core personal and professional relationships in my life,” he added. The annual downtown event kicked off Wednesday, with a documentary about the band Earth, Wind & Fire from Oscar-winning director Questlove serving as its opening night film. We’re told the drummer celebrated the screening with an after-party at Tavern on the Green by jumping behind the DJ booth to spin tunes.

The next evening, Peter Frampton celebrated the screening of the documentary about his life and career, “Frampton,” at the festival. The musician proudly walked the red carpet with two of his kids, Jade and Julian, as well as one of his granddaughters. On Sunday, there was a star-studded unofficial Tonys after-party at the Carlyle hosted by Rick Miramontez, John Gore and Jamie DuMont.

Peter Frampton attended the premiere of “Frampton,” a documentary about his life and career, Thursday. The 14th annual fête attracted the likes of Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers, Lesley Manville, Mark Strong, Daniel Radcliffe, Tom Felton, Shoshana Bean, Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale, Rachel Dratch, Lorne Michaels and Ana Gasteyer. Before winning Best Musical at the Tonys Sunday night, the “Schmigadoon!

” team, including producer Christine Schwarzman and director/choreographer Christopher Gattelli, got their glam done in Rockefeller Center at Salon Project, NYC’s go-to destination for blowouts, hair extensions and luxury hair accessories. Celebrity clients include Gigi Hadid, Paris Hilton and Alix Earle. Notable names included Claire Danes, Jamie Bell, Kate Mara, Kerry Washington, Chase Infiniti, Odessa A’zion, Dan Levy, Rachel Sennott, Sarah Pidgeon, Paul Anthony Kelly and David Harbour.

On Tuesday, Marc Maron, Margo Price and special guest Jesse Welles helped raise awareness for mental health organization NAMI at the Soho Sessions. There was plenty of star power in the room, including Michael J. Fox, Richard Kind, Steve Guttenberg, Craig Bierko, Don Lemon and Wisdom Kaye.

"Boy Meets World" alums Will Friedle, Danielle Fishel, and Rider Strong were seen attending the"Doc Meets World" premiere Saturday during the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival . That same night,"Dawson's Creek" alums Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes reunited for a screening of their new film,"Happy Hours" . TKPUS / SplashNews.com





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Celebrity News Celebrity Sightings Danielle Fishel Documentaries Gotham Awards Joshua Jackson Katie Holmes Questlove Rider Strong Tony Awards Tonys Tribeca Film Festival Will Friedle

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