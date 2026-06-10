Boy Meets World Cast Discusses Rift With Ben Savage, 'Pod Meets World' Tour and More

The Boy Meets World cast, including former costar Ben Savage, have spoken out about their years-long rift. Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle discuss being estranged from Savage for years, stemming from a podcast saga. Savage blocked their phone numbers and unfollowed them on Instagram, unaware of the heartbreak on the other side. The documentary 'Doc Meets World' follows the trio behind 'Pod Meets World,' a podcast they started in 2022, as they tour the country for their show. 2022

The Boy Meets World cast, including former costar Ben Savage , have spoken out about a years-long rift. They discuss being estranged from Ben due to his refusal to participate in a podcast while still maintaining friendly terms.

Savage blocked their phone numbers and unfollowed them on Instagram. Ben admits he isolated himself from the show, unaware of the impact on his relationships with his costars. The documentary, 'Doc Meets World,' follows the trio behind 'Pod Meets World,' a podcast they started in 2022, as they tour the country for their show. Will Friedle and Danielle Fishel still communicate with Savage, hoping for a reconciliation.

The doc also delves into the continuation of Boy Meets World's story and its spinoff drama. [No additional lines required





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Boy Meets World Cast Podcast Rift Ben Savage Doc Meets World

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Union Pacific's Big Boy locomotive makes first Ohio appearance in 80+ yearsTrain enthusiasts are showing up in throngs to greet Union Pacific's Big Boy train as it passes through northeast Ohio.Big Boy No. 4014 is the world's largest o

Read more »

‘Boy Meets World’ stars reunite, Peter Frampton walks red carpet with his kids and more sightingsFormer co-stars Will Friedle, Danielle Fishel and Rider Strong reunited at the “Boy Meets Doc” screening at the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival.

Read more »

"Pod Meets World": A Behind-the-Curtain Look at the Cast of "Boy Meets World""Pod Meets World" is a documentary that takes fans on a journey behind the scenes of the popular sitcom "Boy Meets World". The film features interviews with Ben Savage, Rider Strong, and Brian Austin Green, who discuss their experiences on and off-screen, including the behind-the-scenes tensions that shaped both their personal and professional lives. The documentary also explores the wounds that haven't fully healed from their time on the series, as well as the relationships they have with each other and their former costar, Brian Austin Green.

Read more »

2026 World Cup: How to watch all 104 World Cup gamesThe showcase tournament will be broadcast on multiple services and platforms as well as languages, so here’s some guidance.

Read more »