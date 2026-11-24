Somerset Berkley won its third straight girls' field hockey state title with a boy scoring two goals, and Riley Gaines says girls deserve fair play.

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Retzlaff weighs in on female runners protesting the biological male's participation and the broader debate over transgender athletes competing in girls sports. There doesn't appear to be any evidence that this field hockey player identifies as a girl.

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In fact, it seems he only competed with the girls because there is no boys' field hockey team at Somerset Berkley Regional High School in Under the state's rules, boys are eligible to compete on girls' teams if their high school doesn't offer a boys' team in that sport, and vice versa. So why did the opposing fans boo this boy every time he touched the ball? Because this has never been about trans hatred, but rather fairness.

BIOLOGICAL MALE COMPETING IN GIRLS' CROSS-COUNTRY RACE DENIES ANOTHER RUNNER AND HER TEAM A TRIP TO STATE Nashoba's Sydney Balewicz keeps the ball from Somerset-Berkley's Ryan Crook during the Division 2 state championship on Nov. 21 at UMass Dartmouth. Saturday, Somerset Berkley won its third consecutive state high school championship in girls' field hockey, beating Nashoba Regional 5-4 in overtime.

This almost certainly wouldn't have been possible without its sole male player, who scored two goals and has been named South Coast Conference MVP for girls' field hockey in consecutive seasons. What's more is that Ryan Crook's brother led Somerset Berkley to state titles in 2018 and 2019, and the team's head coach is their mom, Jen Crook.

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In Crook's 31 seasons at the helm, Somerset Berkley has won five girls' state titles with a boy on its team and none without one. How do you feel about that? This isn't an apples-to-apples comparison with what we've seen throughout high school sports in this country, where biological males are allowed to compete with females because of how they identify. Nobody can accuse this boy of pretending to be something he's not.

But there are still a great many reasons why parents and competitors are likely fuming in Massachusetts — and none of them has to do with gender identity. Former competitive swimmer Riley Gaines speaks at a news conference following the House vote on H.R. 28, the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. , on Jan. 14, 2025.

The House passed the legislation 218 to 206 to prohibit federal funding for K-12 schools that include transgender students on women's sports teams. For one, there is the Massachusetts rule itself. Few would object to a girl playing with the boys if she wasn't afforded an opportunity to compete with her own sex. It's for the same reason few would mind a 9-year-old prodigy playing up with the 12-year-olds.

Folks have cheered on female placekickers and golfers who thrive among the boys because they're overcoming a biological disadvantage. But they're not so thrilled about a boy benefiting from a biological advantage — even if the rules allow it. , when a different boy, playing for Swampscott High School, fired a shot that struck a Dighton-Rehoboth player in the face, knocking out two of her teeth and sending her to the hospital.

To be fair, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association has tried to provide boys with a league of their own. In 2021, it voted to establish a seven-on-seven boys' field hockey league, but there simply weren't enough boys interested in playing to make it viable. That's unfortunate for the boys who love the sport. But why should the girls bear the competitive consequences of field hockey's lack of popularity among males?

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Which brings us to coach Crook herself. Yes, her sons love field hockey and haven't had the opportunity to compete with boys at the high school level. But does that mean she should have encouraged them to compete against girls?

"Is it that bad that I was a stay-at-home mother and I taught my son how to play field hockey? I got sick of playing wiffle ball, so I gave him a stick and I taught him how to play. And now the state of Massachusetts hates me," she said.

"That's how I feel. " Nobody is taking issue with Crook teaching her sons how to play field hockey. That's not the decision being questioned. The criticism from women's sports advocates such as"Anti-trans activists like Jennifer Sey and Riley Gaines have jumped into the athlete-bashing, seemingly equating this cis boy participating with trans girls.

"Jennifer Sey, then global chief marketing officer of Levi Strauss & Co., attended the Cannes Lions Festival on June 21, 2018, in Cannes, France. The writer offered no explanation as to what made their criticism anti-trans. In fact, in a social media post addressing this very situation, Gaines wrote,"Girls deserve fair play, safety, and equal opportunity.

" Notice she didn't say anything about the boy's gender identity. That's because her stated concern is competitive fairness, not how the athlete identifies. They'd just like you to know that another boy helped take a title from girls. The thing that never happens just keeps on happening.

Matt Calkins is a columnist for Outkick, where he focuses on the overlap between sports and culture. Before joining the Fox team, he spent 11 years as a sports columnist for the Seattle Times, where he extracted a two-word quote from Marshawn Lynch and got a Seahawks draft pick to design his apartment. Matt also served as a sports columnist at the San Diego Union Tribune after working as the Blazers beat writer for the Vancouver Columbian. You can follow him on X at matt_calkins.