Boy Killed in Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber Fire, Family to Sue

A 5-year-old boy died in a hyperbaric chamber fire at an alternative medicine facility in Michigan. His mother suffered burns while trying to rescue him. The family plans to sue to prevent future tragedies.

The parents of a 5-year-old boy who died in a hyperbaric chamber fire in Michigan last month are devastated by their son's death. Thomas Cooper was receiving hyperbaric oxygen therapy at the Oxford Center in Troy, Michigan, for sleep apnea and ADHD. His parents, Annie and James Cooper, believed the therapy would help their son. Tragically, on January 31st, a fire broke out in the chamber, killing Thomas. His mother, Annie, sustained significant burns while attempting to rescue him.

The Oxford Center, which offers alternative medicine treatments, has stated that they are cooperating with the investigations into the cause of the fire. They claim that the safety and well-being of their patients is their top priority and that they have never experienced an incident like this in their 15 years of operation. However, the FDA does not recognize hyperbaric oxygen therapy as a treatment for sleep apnea or ADHD. The FDA only approves hyperbaric oxygen therapy for a handful of conditions, including carbon monoxide poisoning, certain wounds and burns, and decompression sickness in scuba divers. The agency warns that some claims about the benefits of hyperbaric oxygen therapy are unproven. The family plans to file a lawsuit to ensure that something like this doesn't happen again. The incident highlights the need for stricter regulations and oversight of facilities offering hyperbaric oxygen therapy, especially when used for unapproved conditions.





