Boy George to Release AI-Powered Version of Karma Chameleon After Four Decades

Culture Club frontman Boy George announces an AI re-release of his 1980s hit Karma Chameleon, aiming to regain control over its usage. He received a lifetime achievement award at the British LGBT Awards and also won music artist of the year. George, an AI enthusiast, uses ChatGPT for songwriting and therapy.

More than four decades after Karma Chameleon first climbed the charts, Boy George is giving the 1980s anthem an artificial intelligence makeover. The Culture Club frontman has revealed he is re-releasing the iconic track using AI technology, stating that this will finally allow him to have a say over how the hit is utilized.

Speaking at the British LGBT Awards held at the London Marriott Grosvenor Square, he told the Daily Mail, We are about to re-release Karma Chameleon, AI version. That song is such a massive song for so many people and I do not get to say where it gets used, so we are creating this version of it with AI. It takes what you have done and makes it into this magical thing.

It is about giving people back the right to have a say. The surprise announcement came during a triumphant evening for the 64-year-old singer, who was handed a lifetime achievement award by French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier in recognition of his contribution to British music and LGBT culture. George, whose real name is George Alan O'Dowd, also beat stars including Charli XCX and Doja Cat to win music artist of the year.

This milestone comes just weeks after the singer's Eurovision gamble backfired when he failed to reach the final while representing San Marino alongside entrant Senhit with their track Superstar. Furious Eurovision fans accused the star of having ruined the country's chances after the song crashed out during the semi-finals. Boy George has long been vocal about his fascination with artificial intelligence and previously admitted he uses ChatGPT for everything from songwriting to therapy.

Last year, he told the Daily Mail, I love ChatGPT, therapy. It is like your best friend. I have asked ChatGPT stuff about myself, and it has really been helpful, saying, This is the truth, this is what is a lie. He has also revealed he uses the chatbot while developing new material, admitting he enjoys not having to worry even for two seconds about what collaborators think.

Speaking on Fearne Cotton's Happy Place podcast, he said, I have fantastic conversations with ChatGPT. I will say, Oh, those lyrics are crap. That is not what I would say. You know what I mean?

But, actually, you can train it. The AI re-release of Karma Chameleon is seen as a bold move that could set a precedent for how artists reclaim control over their work in the digital age. George's willingness to embrace AI contrasts with many musicians who have expressed concerns about the technology potentially replacing human creativity.

However, he views it as a tool for empowerment rather than a threat. By using AI to generate new versions of his classic hits, he aims to ensure that his musical legacy remains under his direction, especially when it comes to licensing and synchronization in films, advertisements, and other media.

The singer's advocacy for LGBT rights and his continued relevance in the music industry were highlighted at the awards ceremony, where he was celebrated not only for his past achievements but also for his forward-thinking approach to art and technology. As the music world watches closely, Boy George's experiment with AI could inspire other aging artists to explore similar avenues, potentially reshaping the relationship between musicians and their catalogs.

With the new version of Karma Chameleon on the horizon, fans are eager to hear how the 80s classic will be transformed by modern algorithms, while critics debate the ethical implications of using AI to alter beloved songs. Despite the controversies, George remains undeterred, confident that technology can enhance rather than diminish the emotional connection listeners have with his music.

The re-release is expected later this year, and it promises to be a landmark moment in the intersection of pop culture and artificial intelligence





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