Boy George to Re-Release 'Karma Chameleon' with AI

Boy George is re-releasing his hit song 'Karma Chameleon' using artificial intelligence. The Culture Club frontman has revealed he is using AI to re-release the hit, saying the technology will finally allow him to have a say over how the hit is used.

More than forty years after Karma Chameleon first topped the charts, Boy George is giving the Eighties anthem an artificial intelligence makeover. The Culture Club frontman has revealed he is re-releasing the hit using AI, saying the technology will finally allow him to 'have a say' over how the hit is used.

Speaking at the British LGBT Awards at the London Marriott Grosvenor Square, he told the Daily Mail: 'We're about to re-release Karma Chameleon, AI version. That song is such a massive song for so many people and I don't get to say where it gets used, so we're creating this version of it with AI. It takes what you have done and makes it into this magical thing. It's about giving people back the right to have a say.

' The surprise announcement came during a triumphant evening for the singer, 64, who was handed a lifetime achievement award by French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier in recognition of his contribution to British music and LGBT culture. The Culture Club frontman has revealed he is re-releasing the hit using AI, saying the technology will finally allow him to 'have a say' over how the hit is used George, whose real name is George Alan O'Dowd, also beat stars including Charli XCX and Doja Cat to win music artist of the year.

It comes just weeks after the singer's Eurovision gamble backfired when he failed to reach the final while representing San Marino alongside entrant Senhit with their track Superstar. Furious Eurovision fans accused the star of having 'ruined' the country's chances after the song crashed out during the semi-finals. Boy George has long been vocal about his fascination with artificial intelligence and previously admitted he uses ChatGPT for everything from songwriting to therapy.

Last year, he told the Daily Mail: 'I love ChatGPT, therapy. It's like your best friend. I've asked ChatGPT stuff about myself, and it's really been helpful, saying,'This is the truth, this is what's a lie'. He has also revealed he uses the chatbot while developing new material, admitting he enjoys not having to 'worry even for two seconds' about what collaborators think.

Speaking on Fearne Cotton's Happy Place podcast, he said: 'I have fantastic conversations with ChatGPT. I'll say: 'Oh, those lyrics are crap. That's not what I would say.

' You know what I mean? But, actually, you can train it.

' It comes just weeks after the singer's Eurovision gamble backfired when he failed to reach the final while representing San Marino The surprise announcement came during a triumphant evening for the singer, 64, who was handed a lifetime achievement award by French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier in recognition of his contribution to British music and LGBT culture





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