Boy George has reflected on his failure to reach the Eurovision Song Contest final after representing San Marino on Tuesday evening. Despite the disappointment, his overall experience has been 'fabulous'.

He plans to perform with Senhit, the San Marino entrant, in Milan in July. The show featured 15 performers, including Sweden, Croatia, and current favourites Finland. The contest's festive atmosphere has been upended by a controversy over Israel's military action in Gaza. Several countries, including Ireland and Spain, have boycotted the 2026 event.

Boy George's participation raised eyebrows due to his high-profile public statements and his admiration for Vladimir Putin. Austrian broadcaster ORF clarified that sound issues were the cause of annoyance among viewers, not protesters.

Meanwhile, viewers were left furious over 'sound issues' during the broadcast. Ireland, this year's host city, has been decked in hearts and the contest's 'United by Music' motto. On Saturday night, RTÉ, the country's national broadcaster, will air an episode of Father Ted in place of the final, a parody of Eurovision





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Boy George Eurovision Song Contest San Marino Superstar Israel Gaza Sound Issues Irish TV Channel Father Ted

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