Boy George's Eurovision gamble and questionable appearance

Boy George faced backlash from fans for his appearance at Eurovision. The singer, representing San Marino in the first semi-final on Tuesday, performed with Italian superstar Senhit but failed to qualify for the final.

Boy George 's Eurovision gamble backfired as fans accused him of 'ruining' San Marino 's chances after crashing out of the competition. The Culture Club singer, 64, was representing San Marino in the international event during the first semi-final on Tuesday.

Despite his performance with Italian superstar Senhit, the pair failed to qualify for the final. Fans took to social media to claim that his cameo was 'pointless' and 'ruined' San Marino's chances of winning the competition. The 80s pop legend Boy George addressed his sadness over leaving soon but insisted that he wouldn't have changed anything about his appearance.

Israeli singer Noam Bettan, representing Israel, faced a mixed reception during the semi-final as a few audience members booed and shouted anti-Israeli slogans. The show featured 15 performers all competing to qualify for Saturday's final, including Sweden, Croatia and current favourites, Finland





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Boy George Eurovision San Marino Failing To Qualify Fan Backlash Israel's Participation Audience Reception

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