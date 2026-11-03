Boy George Honors Nova Festival Victims at Memorial Site in Israel

British singer Boy George visited the Nova music festival massacre site near Kibbutz Reim on November 3 to honor victims and meet survivors before his upcoming Tel Aviv concerts.

British musician Boy George arrived in Israel on November 3 to pay respects at the scene of the Nova music festival massacre, meeting with survivors and bereaved families before his scheduled performances in Tel Aviv. The Culture Club singer walked the grounds near Kibbutz Reim, the location where hundreds of festivalgoers were killed or abducted on October 7, 2023. This solemn visit served as a prelude to his concerts at Tel Aviv's Menora Mivtachim Arena on November 4 and November 7.

Memorial Visit and Survivor Meetings

Boy George spent Tuesday at the memorial site alongside Sylvan Adams, the president of the World Jewish Congress Israel. The two men participated in a private tour of the area, followed by a press conference dedicated to remembering the victims and supporting the community as it rebuilds. The gathering was moderated by Omer Shem Tov, a Nova survivor and former hostage who was abducted from the festival and held in Gaza for 505 days. During his time at the site, the British star emphasized his deep personal connection to his Jewish friends, stating that they are his family and that he could not remain passive in the face of such tragedy.

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Western Wall Pilgrimage and Reflection

A day earlier, on November 2, Boy George visited Jerusalem's Western Wall with Sylvan Adams to place a note between the ancient stones. He described the experience as a moment of gratitude, reflection, love, and prayer, noting that the holy site made him feel the presence of his deceased parents and loved ones. The singer expressed horror at the October 7 attack and the subsequent denial of the event by some, while also sharing the distress felt by Jewish friends in London who felt unsafe displaying the Star of David. He joined Adams in praying for peace for Israel, its neighboring countries, and the wider world.

Song Dedication and Concert Details

The visit coincides with the promotion of Boy George's song 'We Will Dance Again,' which he wrote after hearing the stories of survivors and bereaved families at the Nova 06:29 exhibition in London. He clarified that the creative work was driven by deep internal emotion rather than career ambition. His first concert on November 4, featuring special guest Ivri Lider, has already sold out. The second show on November 7 is dedicated to the Nova community under the banner 'We Will Dance Again' and will feature DJ Ofer Nissim as a special guest.

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Government Honors and Ticket Donations

On Monday, Boy George met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal in Jerusalem. Herzog presented the singer, whose real name is George O'Dowd, with a sculpture inspired by the red anemones found at the Nova festival site. This gift recognized his moral clarity and support for Israel during a time when many Jews faced discrimination in the cultural sector. To support the cause, Adams and the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem donated 1,500 tickets for the November 7 concert, which will be distributed to survivors and bereaved families through the Tribe of Nova Community Association.

Industry Support and Next Steps

Sylvan Adams praised Boy George for choosing to perform in Israel despite significant pressure on artists to boycott the country, calling the decision a display of courage and friendship. The concerts are being produced by Live Nation Israel, which is coordinating the visit in cooperation with Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. President Herzog thanked the singer for standing with the Israeli people, noting that the nation loves and appreciates his presence. Boy George reflected that the project has forced him to grow up personally, marking a significant moment of solidarity between the artist and the Jewish community.