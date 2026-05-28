The singer forgot the TV show he was auditioning for.

If you’ve been feeling sluggish, foggy, or low-energy, this iodine-powered supplement may help support healthy thyroid function and steady energy levels. The farm owner who originally owned the buffalo said his younger brother jokingly named it Donald Trump after seeing the hair on its head.

The Jonas Brothers, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas, pose after placing their handprints in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S. December 3, 2025.and a love interest for Jennifer Aniston’s character, Alex Levy. Joe said bosses even set up a private space for him, which he called “the saddest room you can imagine.

” Joe said he could hear other people auditioning from his room, and realized “these guys were crushing it. ” The singer explained he went in over-confident, “and I just... I crash and burn. ” He even forgot the name of the show he was auditioning for.

“It was such a bad audition,” he said. “I was like `Ugh. ’” Joe, who has acted in Disney’smovie, starring fellow child star turned pop diva Ariana Grande. Joe said the audition became daunting, noting it was “a bit of a strange one because there was, like, incredible theater vocalists I could hear clear as day.

”Mar 22, 2026; Darlington, South Carolina, USA; Richard Childress Racing Kyle Busch comes out for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn ImagesNASCAR star Kyle Busch, 41, likely had sepsis for just one day before he died, according to his death certificate, obtained by US Weekly. He was rushed to a hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 20, after being found unresponsive in a racing simulator.

According to the death certificate, he had bacterial pneumonia for days or weeks before it progressed into sepsis. Within hours, sepsis had caused blood clots to form in his bloodstream, the outlet reported. These clots led to hemorrhagic shock, which ultimately claimed his life. Sepsis is a life-threatening overreaction by the body to an infection, causing the immune system to damage its own cells and organs.

The family had previously revealed his cause of death in a statement to The Athletic, stating that a medical evaluation “concluded that severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming associated complications. ” He is survived by his wife, Samantha, and their 11-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter. The Daily Beast has reached out to the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office.selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

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Maintaining healthy iodine levels is associated with supporting energy levels, focus, metabolism, and overall well-being. When iodine levels are too low, some people may experience symptoms like sluggishness, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, and brain fog.are easy to incorporate into an existing wellness routine, whether you’re looking to support focus during long workdays, maintain energy levels, or simply give your body additionalUnspecified - 1974: Charles Cioffi appearing in the episode 'Market for Murder' from the television show 'Get Christie Love!

'. Iconic character actor Charles Cioffi died at his Marina del Rey home at the age of 90. He died from natural causes on Friday, according to a report by TMZ.

The New York City native began his career in theater, starting at a regional theater in Minneapolis before making his Broadway debut in 1968 with a production ofalongside Jane Fonda and Donald Sutherland, playing the villain opposite Sutherland’s sleuth character, John Klute. He also made frequent television appearances, especially after his role in the iconic thriller. Cioffi played Lt. Vic Androzzi inactor Matthew Perry was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for his role in the actor’s 2023 death.

Kenneth Iwamasa, who was paid a $150,000 annual salary to live in Perry’s home and undertake various responsibilities–including coordinating Perry’s medical care–sourced and repeatedly injected Perry with ketamine, including the final and fatal dose, according to a statement from the Department of Justice. Iwamasa, the DOJ said, is not a medical professional and was not trained in the practice.

The defense emphasized the 61-year-old’s admiration for Perry, but Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett ultimately sided with the prosecution on a 41-month sentence, 24 months of probation, and a $10,000 fine.

“You were privy to his struggle with addiction,” Garnett said, according to the Associated Press. “Your conduct was reckless, not just on the day of his death but in the days leading up to his death. ”selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

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“I SO focused on many projects I had been dragging my feet for weeks. Focus and energy was off the charts and no crash. ” Whether you’re looking for a traditional THC experience without the lethargy and increased appetite or simply searching for a hangover-free alternative to alcohol,Kendra Scott and Zac Brown attend the 2025 American Music Awards, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., May 26, 2025.

REUTERS/Ronda ChurchillJust a year since their public debut, Kendra Scott and Zac Brown are officially married. Award-winning country artist Zac Brown, 47, and CEO Kendra Scott, 52, have tied the knot nearly 10 months after their engagement on July 24, 2025. The two were privately married in an intimate ceremony at the Canaves Epitome Resort in Santorini.

The couple first went public with a hard launch at the 2025 American Music Awards last May, at which a source reported tothat the couple had been dating privately for months prior. The same source told People that the two “are head over heels and have become inseparable. ” Brown proposed just two months after the couple went public. Considering Scott’s status as a jewelry designer, Brown expressed concern about picking out the ring for his now-wife.

“What are you gonna get somebody that designs jewelry? ”This photograph taken on May 17, 2026 shows content creators shooting videos of an albino buffalo nicknamed"Donald Trump" for sale ahead of Eid al-Adha at a livestock farm in Narayanganj. Crowds in Bangladesh are flocking to snap photographs with an unlikely social media star -- an albino buffalo with flowing blond hair nicknamed"Donald Trump" due to be sacrificed within days.

/ To go with 'Bangladesh-US-Politics-Buffalo', VISUAL STORYThe Bangladeshi government has decided to save the life of a rare albino buffalo named after Donald Trump after it went viral last week for sharing the president’s coiffed blond hair.

“At the last moment, the decision was taken to spare the buffalo from sacrifice due to security concerns and the unusual level of public interest,” a ministry official said on Wednesday. The animal had been sold for slaughter during a ritual for the Eid al-Adha festival, but following an order from Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, the president’s namesake will be saved and featured at the national zoo in the country’s capital, Dhaka.

Farm owner Ziauddin Mridha, who originally owned the buffalo, said his younger brother jokingly named it Donald Trump after seeing the hair on its head. As for its personality, Mridha claims that the animal is quite composed.

“It is very calm in nature. Albino buffaloes are generally peaceful and do not become aggressive unless provoked,” he added. Former Thrasher magazine Skateboarder of the Year Marc Johnson has died at the age of 49. Highly recognized as one of the greatest skateboarders of his time, Johnson’s passing was announced by fellow professional athlete and friend Louie Barletta on May 26.

“He was one of the most talented and creative people to step on or off a skateboard,” Barletta said in a statement reflecting on Johnson’s life. While widely known for his successes, Johnson endured a difficult upbringing and fought a persistent battle with alcoholism during the peak of his career. Johnson’s cause of death is currently unknown.

Barletta spoke up about how, during his last interaction with Johnson, he was “sober, healthy, and full of life” and embodied a positive, forward-looking perspective on his career. World Health Organization's workers mobilise 4.7 tonnes of essential medical supplies and emergency kits to support the affected regions in response to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya May 18, 2026.

World Health Organization/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTYThe International Rescue Committee warned Tuesday that the rapidly spreading Ebola outbreak in Congo risked becoming one of the “deadliest on record” unless global health officials moved quickly to contain it. The NGO said Congo and Uganda had already logged more than 900 suspected cases and at least 223 deaths as aid funding dried up.

“The warning signs are flashing red,” Bob Kitchen, the IRC’s vice president of emergencies,Kitchen said eastern Congo was more fragile and less prepared than during the 2018-2020 Ebola outbreak that killed more than 2,000 people. “Increased conflict and cuts to global aid funding have dismantled defenses at exactly the wrong moment. The lesson from every previous outbreak is clear: delays cost lives,” he added.

The IRC urged the United Nations and the World Health Organization to appoint a U.N. coordinator to oversee the regional response, increase funding, relax restrictions on importing PPE, and called for more support for women and girls, who account for two-thirds of suspected cases. All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

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LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 03: Mayor Antonio Vilaraigosa, Taylor Hackford, and Committe Chair Howard Storm poses in the press room during the 59th annual Directors Guild Of America Awards held at Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on February 3, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. , died of natural causes in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. He was 94. The native New Yorker began his entertainment career as a stand-up comic.

He performed as the opening act for singer Andy Williams and also appeared numerous times on the iconic program. He later pivoted to directing, partnering early on with director Woody Allen, for whom he worked as an assistant onduring the 1970s. Storm’s most successful period came as a sitcom director, beginning in the mid-1970s with six episodes of, one of Jim Carrey’s earliest roles. Storm is survived by his two sons, his daughter-in-law, and his two grandsons.

His wife, Patricia Ridgely, died earlier this year. A former gaming executive who prosecutors say turned an office power struggle into a real-life murder thriller has been executed in China after poisoning the billionaire producer behind Netflix’s. Chinese authorities carried out the execution of Xu Yao, who was convicted of killing Yoozoo Games founder Lin Qi after allegedly being sidelined at the company shortly after helping land the blockbuster Netflix adaptation deal.

Lin, a billionaire gaming tycoon and producer tied to the sci-fi drama, died in 2020 at age 39 after falling mysteriously ill. Prosecutors said Xu spent hundreds of thousands of yuan buying toxic chemicals online, including alpha-amanitin, a deadly mushroom poison. According to local reports, Xu hid the substances inside probiotic pills, coffee capsules, whiskey bottles, and water containers shared around the office. The Hollywood Reporter previously reported Lin may have been poisoned through tea.

Lin’s company confirmed Xu’s execution this week, saying “justice has ultimately been served. ” The sci-fi franchise became a global hit after Netflix released





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