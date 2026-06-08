Boy, 5, dies from invasive Strep A hours after being discharged with rash and fever

An inquest heard that five-year-old Jax Albert Jefferys died from invasive Group A Streptococcus shortly after being sent home from Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth. Despite presenting with a red rash, high fever, and low oxygen levels, medical staff diagnosed influenza and discharged him. He deteriorated rapidly, bleeding from eyes and mouth, and died less than two hours after returning to hospital.

A five-year-old boy died from an invasive Strep A infection just hours after being discharged from a hospital in Portsmouth, England, despite having a red rash and a high fever.

An inquest into the death of Jax Albert Jefferys heard that he was sent home from Queen Alexandra Hospital on the evening of November 30, 2022, only to suffer a rapid and fatal deterioration. Hours after returning home, Jax told his mother he could not feel his legs. As the family rushed back to the emergency department, the boy began bleeding from his eyes and mouth and then stopped breathing.

His mother, Charlene McCormack, performed CPR on him in the car in front of his three older siblings. Despite efforts to resuscitate him at the hospital, Jax died at 10:15 PM on December 1, 2022. The inquest, held at Winchester Coroner's Court on Monday, revealed that Jax had been ill for several days. His symptoms were initially dismissed as croup and then influenza.

Most Strep A infections are mild, but when bacterial toxins cause a rash, it is called scarlet fever, which is easily treatable with antibiotics. However, invasive Group A Streptococcus is life-threatening and occurs when the bacteria enter normally sterile parts of the body, such as the bloodstream, deep tissues, or lungs. This requires urgent hospital treatment with intravenous antibiotics.

A nurse at the hospital had noted a rash "over his back, his neck and his face" but Jax's mother said it "was never mentioned again" by the medical staff. Ms McCormack described how she felt she was not being listened to during the multiple medical visits. Jax, the youngest of four children, lived with his parents in Waterlooville, Hampshire. His father, an Army sergeant, was away in Estonia on November 27, 2022.

On that day, Ms McCormack and her children stayed home and had a roast dinner. But in the early hours of the next day, Jax woke up coughing. He had been diagnosed with asthma, and his mother gave him 30 puffs on his inhaler. When that did not stop the coughing fits, she dialed 999 at 1:05 AM.

Paramedics arrived at 1:22 AM, and at 3 AM they called 111 for advice. Ms McCormack was advised to give Jax paracetamol, keep his fluids up, and follow up with a GP, but to call back if his symptoms worsened.

The following day, Jax asked to go to school, but at lunchtime, Ms McCormack was called to pick him up because he had a temperature of about 40°C. She had to return to work, so a neighbor cared for him for the rest of the day. On November 28, Jax was taken to see a nurse at Southbourne Surgery. Ms McCormack said, "By this time Jax was so weak I carried him into the surgery.

I told her he'd been up all night coughing. She raised the possibility of a chest infection or croup and prescribed steroids. I was still really worried about him.

" The next day, Jax went to the same neighbor's house. His condition remained the same: he continued to cough and was not eating or drinking much. By November 30, Jax still had a temperature and had become drowsy. At 6:08 PM, Ms McCormack called 111, who suggested he attend A&E. Jax arrived at 6:50 PM.

At 7:02 PM, a doctor saw him, but his heart rate was high and his oxygen saturation was only 94%. Ms McCormack recalled, "I kept questioning his O2 and heart rate because at one point it was 166 bpm, but the doctor said it was attributable to his fever and the way he was lying on the bed.

" A nurse first noticed a rash on Jax's back, neck, and face. A red, sandpaper-like rash is a classic sign of strep infection, caused by toxins that provoke a widespread immune system response. Ms McCormack said the nurse mentioned it could be a heat rash due to the fever but would pass it on to the doctor.

"To the best of my knowledge, no member of staff checked the rash before discharge. " Just after 10 PM that evening, Ms McCormack was told Jax had tested positive for Influenza A and that there was little to do except give paracetamol. She was told further blood tests would be taken and that they could go home. Jax was put on the sofa, and later the hospital called about his blood tests, which revealed he was dehydrated.

Ms McCormack was told to give him liquids. The little boy remained on the sofa the following day with no change until 8 PM on December 1, when he told his mother he could not feel his legs. That was the beginning of the catastrophic decline that led to his death. The family is now calling for a review of hospital procedures to prevent similar tragedies





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