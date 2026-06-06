Boxing Tonight (6/6/26): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight

Here's every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch. Willibaldo Garcia vs Andrew Moloney Willibaldo Garcia vs Andrew

Saturday has arrived with a full slate of boxing cards taking place from Japan to the United Kingdom. Taking place during the early morning hours on the East Coast, the IBF junior bantamweight title is on the line in Japan as Mexican fighter Willibaldo Garcia takes on Australian Andrew Moloney.

In the United Kingdom, Zuffa Boxing holds its first overseas event in Bournemouth as Chris Billam-Smith takes on Ryan Rozicki. And moving north to Sheffield, Josh Padley will take on Aqib Fiaz to defend his regional titles.

Willibaldo Garcia vs Andrew Moloney Kenneth Llover vs Michael Angeletti Aoi Yokoyama vs Vince Paras Shori Umezu vs Keita Kurihara Seigo Yuri Akui vs Lourinz Biasong Kenjiro Konishi vs Shunta Kijimoto Chris Billam-Smith vs Ryan Rozicki Lee Cutler vs Aaron Sutton Sam Hickey vs Todd Tompkins Leon Hughes vs Mario Vergiev Josh Padley vs Aqib Fiaz Aaron Bowen vs Troy Coleman Adam Maca vs Cesar Ignacio Paredes Connor Mitchell vs Rodrigo Matias Areco Our team is committed to bringing boxing fans the latest news across the world of boxing.

Covering every promotion and fighter, the team delivers breaking stories, news, analysis and more.





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