Boxing Tonight (5/30/26): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight

It's a massive day for boxing fans with some major fights taking place across the globe. Starting in Russia, Dmitry Bivol will make his return from injury in Ye

Starting in Russia, Dmitry Bivol will make his return from injury in Yekaterinburg against Michael Eifert. Bivol last boxed in February 2025,by majority decision in Riyadh.

It's been a long layoff for Eifert, who last stepped in the ring back in August 2024, defeating Carlos Eduardo Jimenez by 2nd round knockout. Over in the United Kingdom, Adam Azim takes on Steve Claggett, while in the United States, Texas will play host to two cards — one in Houston and another in El Paso. O’Shaquie Foster and Raymond Ford headline the card in Houston. Foster last battled Stephen Fulton in December 2025, earning a unanimous decision win.

Meanwhile, Ford last fought in August 2025, defeating Abraham Nova via unanimous decision.

Dmitry Bivol vs Michael Eifert Vadim Tukov vs Sebastian Horacio Papeschi Vsevolod Shumkov vs Christian Antonio Olivo Barreda Sharabutdin Ataev vs Saipaier Rouzi Konstantin Mishechkin vs Oleg Misiura Adam Azim vs Steve Claggett Fran Hennessy vs Aurora De Persio Ergal Elezaj vs Dan Garber Vijayraj Karia vs Juan Alberto Batista Derrick Osadolor vs Ryan Labourn Adam Azim is fully focused on putting on a clinical performance and making a statement for the BBC audience tuning in 💥O'Shaquie Foster vs Raymond Ford Omari Jones vs Alan Sanchez Julian Montalvo vs Maximus Moya Miguel Flores vs Javon Woodard Jr Title fight: Amanda Serrano vs Cheyenne Hanson Lourdes Juarez vs Yokasta Valle Nazarena Romero vs Maria Salinas Alexander James Gueche vs Joshua Montoya Miranda Reyes vs Camilla Panatta Francisco Rodriguez Jr vs Angelino Cordova Kevin Andres Mosquera Quintero vs Renny Viamonte Mastrapa Our team is committed to bringing boxing fans the latest news across the world of boxing.

Covering every promotion and fighter, the team delivers breaking stories, news, analysis and more.





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